RSF Open cocktail party will serve up tennis, fashion show and legends of the sport

(Above) Players at the RSF Pro Open, a USTA pro circuit event, held May 29-June 4 at the RSF Tennis Club. The TaliMar RSF Open pro tennis tournament will launch with a cocktail party on Oct. 6 and the tournament will begin on Monday, Oct. 9 at the RSF Tennis Club.

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club will launch this year’s TaliMar RSF Open pro tennis tournament with a cocktail party on Friday, Oct. 6 at 5:30 p.m. The evening will include great tennis, delicious food and drinks, live music by ZB Savoy, a fashion show featuring local tennis and athletic wear, and a live auction for experiences donated by Fulcrum Surf and Art in the Park. The event will also include the Night of the Legends – an opportunity to mingle with some of the extraordinary legends of tennis who live in San Diego.

The TaliMar RSF Open, presented by the Gillian Gillies and Prentiss Van Den Berg Team with Compass, will begin Monday, Oct. 9 at the RSF Tennis Club. In its third straight year, the USTA Women’s Pro Circuit $60,000 Tournament will feature the rising stars of the WTA Tour.

For more information, visit rsfopen.com