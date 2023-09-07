Sept. 7 issue: Local and regional events

Village Church Movie Night features ‘Little Mermaid’ film

Time to grab your lawn chairs, blankets and comfy clothes for a special showing of the Little Mermaid at the Village Church Fellowship Center in Rancho Santa Fe on Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to this free event and all children and teens must be accompanied by an adult. Dinner and snacks will be served.

RSVPs are required at: www.villagechurch.org/family-movie-night

More info: michelley@villagechurch.org

RSF Garden Club Coffee in the Garden speaker to discuss ‘The Care and Feeding of Fruit Trees’

The RSF Garden Club’s next Coffee in the Garden Speaker Series event will be held Monday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. at The Secret Garden (17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe).

Local expert Tyler Trimble, owner of Backyard Fruit San Diego, will speak on the topic “The Care and Feeding of Fruit Trees.” Trimble will provide attendees with easy-to-manage tips on how to choose and care for fruit trees.

No cost for members to attend, fee for guests is $20. For more information or to register visit shorturl.at/gnpqX

Chabad Jewish Center of RSF to hold High Holiday Services

Join the RSF Jewish community for Chabad Jewish Center of RSF’s “fresh air” High Holiday services filled with meaning and melody. Rosh Hashana begins Sept. 15 and ends Sept. 17. Yom Kippur falls Sept. 24 and 25.

Services are traditional, inspirational and held outdoors in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Guests do not need any prior affiliation to attend.

A 30-minute family service and Shofar blowing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 to accommodate families. Advanced reservation is required. A gourmet Rosh Dinner will be offered as well by reservation only. Log on to jewishrsf.com

For a complete RSF High Holiday service schedule, to make your reservation or for more information contact 858-756-7571 or email info@jewishrsf.com. Also visit www.jewishrsf.com.

RSF Library to host Author Panel

Come to the Rancho Santa Fe Library on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to hear some of your local favorite authors talk about their most recent books. The event features Karna Bodman, Kari McCloskey, Jan Moran and John Thill. Light refreshments will be served, and books will be available to purchase. Chat with the authors and take home signed copies of their books. The RSF Library is located at 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

Dinner at RSF’s Secret Garden supports Feeding San Diego

Feeding San Diego’s Pairings with a Purpose Dinner Party series will come to Rancho Santa Fe on Thursday, Sept. 28 at The Secret Garden. All funds raised from these one-of-a-kind culinary experiences go to help people facing hunger in San Diego County.

The Sept. 28 dinner will feature a four-course menu from Chef Brad Wise, chef and owner of TRUST Restaurant Group which includes Rare Society in Solana Beach. Guests will dine in the garden and enjoy live entertainment, plus the opportunity to bid on incredible auction items.

All proceeds will support Feeding San Diego’s School Pantry Program, which makes it easy for San Diego families to receive food. This program provides a much-needed support system for low-income families throughout San Diego County.

There are only 100 tickets available for this intimate dinner experience, purchase at tinyurl.com/22pusaxs

26th Annual Blind Surfing Clinic

The Encinitas Lions Club in partnership with Urban Surf 4 Kids will hold their 26th Annual Surfing Clinic for the blind and visually impaired on Sunday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Cardiff State Beach, Seaside. Surfers are provided wet suits, surfboards and instruction in the water as they challenge themselves to balance atop surfboards. Lunch for all of the guests will be included, whether they surf or come to enjoy a day at the beach. Surfing participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt.

Parking is available at Cardiff State Beach for $15 per car. There is limited street parking. Helen Keller challenged the Lions Club to become the”Knights of the Blind.” Thus, the club identifies needs within the community and works together to fulfill those needs.

Come surf or volunteer with at the event. Preregistration is required at shorturl.at/eqCTX

San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy to hold Walk N’ Talk

Embark on an exciting adventure with the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy on Thursday, Sept. 14, 8 a.m.-10 a.m., for its monthly Walk N’ Talk, combined with the Coast-to-Crest Trail Challenge. After the hike, enjoy a tour of the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead. This year, the conservancy is combining the Coast-to-Crest Trail Challenge with its monthly Walk N’ Talks, allowing you to conquer the year seven C2C challenge together or individually. For more details visit sdrvc.org/events. For questions, email Kim@sdrvc.org.

Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead is located at 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, 92025.

2023 Del Mar Rotary Sunset Soiree

The Rotary Club of Del Mar is hosting its 19th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at the Del Mar Plaza Ocean View Deck.

The event will feature great food from local restaurants, wine, beer, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment. Proceeds support the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s charitable activities in the local community and schools, and underserved nations around the world. For tickets and more information, visit www.delmarsunsetsoiree.org.

Del Mar Horsepark Grand Prix Show Jumping

The Del Mar Horsepark is hosting Grand Prix Show Jumping on select Saturdays. Grand Prix competition begins at 4 p.m. – but arrive earlier to enjoy everything the HITS Del Mar Horsepark has to offer, including exquisite dining options at the VIP Ocean Club. Grand Prix Saturdays are free admission, with $20 parking per vehicle and can be purchased on hitsdelmar.com. For more information and a list of events visit hitsdelmar.com.

North Coast Rep presents John Denver Tribute

Jim Curry returns to North Coast Repertory Theatre Sept. 18-19 to perform the music of the late John Denver. The music “is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time,” says Curry. Join acclaimed performer Curry for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage.

Curry, whose voice was heard in the CBS-TV movie Take Me Home: The John Denver Story, has performed Denver’s music in sold-out shows throughout the country and has emerged as today’s top performer of John Denver’s vast legacy of multi-platinum hits.

Jim Curry will be accompanied by his wife, Anne Curry (vocals, guitar and mandolin), Diane Ireland (flutes) and Chris Wills (vocals and keyboard).

John Denver Tribute will run Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.- Sept. 19 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Tickets are $42 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Dia Del Sol 2023: ‘Meet Me In Morocco’

The Beach & Country Guild invites all to its 54th Dia Del Sol, “Meet Me In Morocco,” on Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Park Hyatt Aviara in Carlsbad. The event, which includes a gourmet lunch, silent and live auctions, and runway fashion show, raises funds to benefit United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego.

Tickets are on sale now. General admission tickets are $225. Tickets after Sept. 16 are $250. Visit www.beachandcountry.org for tickets, more information on Dia Del Sol or email reservations@beachandcountry.org with questions regarding the event.

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary Fourth Annual beWELL

The La Jolla Unit of Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary invites all to the 4th Annual beWELL event: Dinking for Dollars Pickleball Tournament on Oct. 21, 4:30 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Pickleball Training Center, 14343 Silverset Street, Poway, CA 92064.

Registration is open at www.rchalajolla.com. Contact Mina Zolfaghari for sponsor and underwriting opportunities: minasz1@mac.com

Net proceeds benefit the Copley Psychiatric Emergency Department at Rady Children’s Hospital - San Diego.

Author events coming up at Diesel, Del Mar

Several events featuring a variety of authors will be held this month at Diesel, A Bookstore in the Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Visit www.dieselbookstore.com/events for more information.

North Coast Repertory Theatre to present “The Angel Next Door”

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature “The Angel Next Door” Sept. 9-Oct. 1.

Capturing the sheer joy, sophistication, and wit of 1940s screwball comedies, playwright Paul Slade Smith (The Outsider; Unnecessary Farce) has brilliantly adapted Ferenc Molnár’s classic farce, Play at the Castle. Join an unforgettable cast of characters as they navigate romance, misunderstandings, and comical situations, setting the stage for a riotous disaster. Brace yourself for a perfect storm of comedic chaos, swept away by irresistible charm and rapid-fire banter. This delightful evening promises a non-stop rollercoaster of mirth, leaving you breathless with laughter.

“The Angel Next Door” is making its world premiere debut at North Coast Repertory Theatre, and will transfer to Laguna Playhouse. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.

Cardiff Greek Festival to feature great ‘Food, Fun & Opa!’

Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church invites the San Diego community to experience the “Food, Fun & Opa!” at the 43rd Annual Cardiff Greek Festival on Sept. 9 and 10. Attendees can enjoy Hellenic cuisine, entertainment, and hospitality as the church grounds are transformed into a Greek island village with the sights, sounds, and tastes of Greece.

The Agora will typify a traditional marketplace featuring Greek imports, fine jewelry, artwork, Greek deli, and more. The Kids Fun Zone will ensure children enjoy their time as much as the adults. A chance to win a grand prize of $20,000 cash, an e-bike valued at $ 2,300 for 2nd and 3rd place, and an e-bike valued at $ 2,200 for 4th and 5th place will keep the festival’s excitement going until the very end. Only 750 tickets will be sold for $100 each. Tickets can be purchased at the festival and at cardiffgreekfestival@gmail.com.

The Cardiff Greek Festival will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the grounds of Saints Constantine and Helen, 3459 Manchester Avenue. a half mile east of I-5 at the Manchester exit in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. Free parking is available at the adjacent Mira Costa College. Admission $ 3 (children under 12, active military, police, and firefighters with ID are free).

For more information, visit www.cardiffgreekfest.com.

Pacific Coast Harmony hosts Special Guest Night

Pacific Coast Harmony, an award-winning 4-part harmony a cappella ensemble, is hosting a special guest night Monday, Sept.11, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. in Pappas Hall, below the church at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3459 Manchester Ave., Cardiff, CA 92007.

This is a great opportunity for people who love to sing to enjoy some fun, inclusive musical activities. Visitors may enjoy just watching the rehearsal or are welcome to join in. iPads are provided with music to help guests sing along or learn a “tag.”

Pacific Coast Harmony is a mixed a cappella ensemble based in Encinitas, under the direction of Bonnie McKibben, an award-winning director, International quartet champion, and recording artist.

For more information, visit PacificCoastharmony.org or call (619) 427-6669. If you plan to attend, please advise at PacificCoastHarmonyInfo@gmail.com.

Taste of Encinitas

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association’s 34th Annual Taste of Encinitas, presented by Ting, tickets are now on sale. Tickets are expected to sell very quickly due to the increased popularity of the event over recent years, according to a news release.

This year’s event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m., along Coast Hwy 101 in downtown Encinitas. For a $45 ticket, participants can enjoy tastes from at least 15 restaurants, sample wine, beer, ciders, and non-alcoholic drinks at over 15 Sip Stops, and enjoy live music at multiple different venues. There will be live music at a total of eight locations. including The Lumberyard Courtyard, Charlie’s Electric Bike, Gelato 101, Station Salon, Coast Law Group, Candles on Tap, Union Kitchen, and Concept Board Shop.

Visit shopencinitas101.com to purchase tickets online.

18th Annual Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon at Del Mar Dog Beach

The Helen Woodward Animal Center’s Surf Dog Surf-a-Thon returns to Del Bar Dog Beach Sunday, Sept. 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. where surfing canines will compete for the title of Top Surf Dog. The event, which raises funds for the pets and programs at Helen Woodward Animal Center, also includes a canine costume contest, vendor booths, music, activities and more. For more information and to register, visit www.animalcenter.org/surf-dog-surf-a-thon/

Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation to hold 17th Annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event

Tickets are now on sale for Batiquitos Lagoon Foundation’s 17th Annual Kayak Fundraiser & Cleanup Event to be held on Saturday, Oct. 21 and Sunday, Oct. 22. This event allows kayakers to enjoy a two-hour event at the lagoon that is normally closed to boating, while simultaneously aiding in preserving the lagoon habitat by removing trash.

In the past as much as 1,000 pounds of trash has been collected. Proceeds benefit BLF’s many educational and wetland preservation programs. The cost is $150 for a two-person kayak, and children as young as 6 may participate when accompanied by an adult or guardian. Two-person kayaks, safety equipment, and water safety guides will be provided. For more information, and to register online, visit www.batiquitoslagoon.org. Early registration is advised so participants can reserve their preferred time slots.

City of Encinitas Art Night

Enjoy a Saturday evening of visual art as Encinitas civic and local art galleries swings opens their doors at Art Night Encinitas on Sept. 9 from 5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. The event celebrates the city’s diverse visual art scene at participating locations and is free to the public. Enjoy live music and refreshments at several locations.

Art Night Encinitas was conceived by the Commission for the Arts to bring focus to the civic art spaces and thriving visual art scene in Encinitas. This art open house benefits artists through the sale of their art and provides the public an opportunity to interact with artists and learn about the creative process.

Catch a ride on one of the shuttle buses which will transport you to and from several stops. It’s free. The public is encouraged to park at the Encinitas Community Center and the Encinitas Library to easily access the shuttle.

For more information on Art Night, visit shorturl.at/elOY7

Public art sculptures call for artists

The City of Encinitas is inviting qualified artists or artist groups to submit a Proposal Application to loan existing outdoor public art sculptures for a period of two years that will complement the specific installation locations, engage the public, and enhance a sense of community. Deadline is Thursday, Sept. 14, by 4 p.m. For more information, visit shorturl.at/sLV04

El Camino Quilters Guild Sept. 12 meeting

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Dr., Oceanside, 92056. Guest fee $10. The September guest speaker is Linda Sullivan of ColourWerx.com, with her “Got Color? The Ultimate Color Lecture.” Workshop is Wed., Sept 13,”Two Techniques in One -Topaz!”. Open to non-members. For more information go to elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com.

Coastal Roots Farm to hold Tishrei Ag Fest

Coastal Roots Farm – a nonprofit Jewish community farm and education center in Encinitas – will hold its first Tishrei Ag Fest, celebrating the Hebrew month of Tishrei, often referred to as the “month of beginning.” The event will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cycle of agriculture requires a continual regeneration, repair, and renew to grow. Likewise, the Hebrew month of Tishrei is the first month of the Jewish year and reminds us that such renewal is possible at the human level too; with each new year, we reflect where we have been and where we’re going so that we may begin again with intention.

The month of Tishrei encompasses the Jewish holidays known as “the chaggim (holidays)” – Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Simchat Torah. The start of the month is marked by the sliver of a new moon that grows increasingly bright with each passing day.

“Embracing the light of our beloved Sukkot Harvest Festival, Coastal Roots Farm’s first-ever Tishrei Ag Fest will also elevate these other holidays and invite us to kick off the joyous and regenerative beginning of this Jewish year,” said Sharone Oren, education manager for camp and community programs at Coastal Roots Farm, in the news release.

There will be plenty of activities for the entire family, including holiday activities, food workshops, and panel discussions. There will also be yoga and meditations, a Kids’ Zone, local food and drink, and the Coastal Roots Farm popular pay-what-you-can Farm Stand.

Tickets are a suggested donation of $20 for adults and $10 for children. For more information, visit coastalrootsfarm.org/event/tishrei-ag-fest.

Coastal Roots Farm is located at 441 Saxony Road in Encinitas. For more information, visit CoastalRootsFarm.org.

Artist call for 2024 exhibitions in civic art spaces

The City of Encinitas is seeking visual artists to feature in revolving, individual and group exhibitions of two- and three-dimensional artworks to be displayed throughout 2024. Deadline is Friday, Sept. 22, by 4 p.m. For more information, visit shorturl.at/jstH5

Upcoming concerts presented by the City of Encinitas

The City of Encinitas’ Cultural Arts Division hosts a diverse range of concerts during the year. Ranging from classical music to contemporary, these concerts bring the community together across different venues throughout the city. For a list of upcoming concerts go to: shorturl.at/btX48

Coastal Cleanup Day event

Join the San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy and San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority as they positively impact the coastal environment during the 39th Annual I Love a Clean San Diego’s Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 23, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the San Dieguito Lagoon Staging Area (2801 Via de la Valle, Del Mar, 9201). For more details visit sdrvc.org/events.