June 29 issue: Local and regional events

RSF 42nd annual Fourth of July Parade and Picnic

Rancho Santa Fe will come together to celebrate America at the 42nd annual Fourth of July Parade and Picnic on Tuesday, July 4.

The parade will kick off at 1 p.m. through the village streets, featuring vintage cars, equestrians, fire trucks, parade princesses, floats, the Harmony Grove Band, Color Guard, grand marshall and local resident, retired Navy Rear Admiral Russ “Boot” Penniman, and patriotic locals on decked-out golf carts, bikes and scooters. The parade will be preceded by a barbecue lunch at 11 a.m. on the village green that runs through 4 p.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches and ice cream from The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe will be for sale with proceeds benefiting the Rancho Santa Fe Community Center.

Those interested in being a part of the festive parade are encouraged to line up in the R. Roger Rowe School parking lot at 12:15 p.m. The parade is sponsored by the Rancho Santa Fe Association, the Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club, the RSF Polo Club and the RSF Community Center. There will also be ADA parking in the Wells Fargo parking lot on El Tordo.

Helen Woodward Animal Center’s PAWmicon event returns

In just a few weeks, Helen Woodward Animal Center returns with one of the biggest crowd-pleasers of the summer, PAWmicon. The adorable event invites pets (and their people) to celebrate the spectacular feats of superhero adopters at this annual pop culture-themed dog Cosplay spectacle. Paying homage to Comic-Con International, PAWmicon is gearing up, in full tail-wagging force, to burst onto the scene in a new location that offers plenty of space and activities for Superfuzzies big and small. Helen Woodward Animal Center and Blue Buffalo bring you the 11th Annual PAWmicon, presented by Fetch by the Dodo. The event will be held on Sunday, July 9, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at AleSmith Brewing Company, located at 9990 AleSmith Ct, San Diego, 92126.

This family-friendly event is free to attend and encourages pop-culture fanatics to grab their canine sidekick and celebrate with themed photo backdrops, animal art vendors, a Nelson Photo 360 Photo experience, music, games and activities for kids, trivia, opportunity drawings, food trucks and more.

The highlight of the event is the all-important PAWSplay Contest for superheroes and their heroic dogs. The PAWSplay Contest is separated into three fun categories including Superheroes & Super Villains, Pop Culture Pets, and Dynamic Duos, Trios & More, for those who want to dress up alongside their fuzzy family member or have multiple pets in costume.

Admission into PAWmicon is free but must be reserved in advance. PAWsplay contests entries are $20 per pet. Trivia contest entry is $40 per team (up to a team of four). 2023 limited-edition PAWmicon t-shirts can be purchased for $20. Get free admission tickets and/or enter paid contests at www.animalcenter.org/pawmicon. (Proceeds from PAWSplay contests and activities all support Helen Woodward Animal Center pets and programs.)

Beach and Country Guild to present Regale in The Ranch benefit

The Beach and Country Guild will hold the 11th Annual Regale in The Ranch, “SADDLE UP”, on Friday July 28, 6-10 p.m. at The Secret Garden at Rancho Santa Fe (17025 Avenida De Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067). The event features libations and delicious bites from local vendors and restaurants, and an opportunity drawing. The highlight of the evening is line dancing and live entertainment under the stars from Highwayman Show.

All proceeds support Beach & Country Guild’s sole beneficiary, United Cerebral Palsy of San Diego County. Early bird admission: $150 until July 1. General admission: $175, after July 1.

Fot tickets and more information, visit www.beachandcountry.org.

North Coast Symphony presents ‘Tribute to Heroes’ pops concert

A Tribute to Heroes is the theme of the North Coast Symphony Orchestra’s upcoming pops concert on Saturday, July 15, 2:30 p.m. at the Encinitas Community Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The orchestra will perform memorable music from blockbusters like Black Panther and Spider-Man, in addition to music from Apollo 13, Band of Brothers Suite, and the last movement of Beethoven’s “Eroica” Symphony No. 3. Founded in 1947, the orchestra is conducted by Daniel Swem. Admission: $12 general, $10 seniors/students/military, $30/family max. For more information, visit www.northcoastsymphony.com.

Batiquitos Lagoon to present “Snakes and More Snakes”

Batiquitos Lagoon will host a presentation on July 8 at 10 a.m. titled “Snakes and More Snakes.” Bruce Ireland and his crew of snake wranglers will be back to share their latest stories along with some of their recent rescues. This free, family event is interesting for both adults and kids, age 4 and older. Meet at the Nature Center, 7380 Gabbiano Lane, Carlsbad. For more information, visit Batiquitoslagoon.org.

El Camino Quilt Guild meeting to feature guest speaker Lauretta Crites

El Camino Quilt Guild meets at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11, at El Corazon Senior Center, 3302 Senior Center Dr. Oceanside 92056. Guest fee $10.

The event speaker is Lauretta Crites (https://laurettacrites.com). Her topic is “Create! Keys to Unlocking Your Creative Power.” Learn the aamzing power hiding in your passion for quilting. Crites believes that creativity is a path to joy, and that everyone is creative. On Wednesday, July 12, join her at Quilt In A Day for “Painted Tyvek Koi Fish” workshop. You’ll learn how to take tyvek and paint and make these stunning fish come to life. No machine needed. Come and learn this exciting technique. Open to non-members. For more information, visit elcaminoquilters.com or email info@elcaminoquilters.com.

John Stamos to join The Beach Boys at The Rady Shell

The Beach Boys recently announced actor, producer, and musician John Stamos will join them as they bring their “America’s Band” Tour to The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park on July 1 at 7:30 p.m. This concert is presented by the San Diego Symphony as part of its Conrad Prebys 2023 Summer Season.

For tickets and more information visit www.TheShell.org.

FACE Foundation’s San Diego Animal Hero Awards

FACE Foundation’s San Diego Animal Hero Awards will be held Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., at BRICK at Liberty Station. Guests will enjoy an evening with live local music, local cuisine by Toast, fine wines, pet portraits, photo booths, live and silent auctions, and opportunity drawings. Attend the event to help to save animal lives and celebrate the community’s animal heroes.

San Diego Animal Hero Awards will recognize and honor the contributions of animals and their advocates in seven categories: Veterinary Industry; Service Animals; Working Animals; Vanguard Award; For-profit Animal Business of the Year; Not-For-Profit, Rescue or Humane Society; Animaltarian Award.

Following the trophy presentation for each category, the main award, The San Diego Animal Hero, will be selected from the winners of the categories. This winner will receive a $5,000 check made out to a San Diego County animal charity of their choice. Visit sandiegoanimalheroawards.org for tickets and more information.

Fourth of July Celebration at San Diego County Fair

Fourth of July Celebration at San Diego County Fair: Patriotic celebration all day on July 4 topped off with fireworks at 9 p.m., which can be viewed throughout the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Parking is $15; admission is $12-$20 for ages 6 and older. Visit sdfair.com. --Linda McIntosh, SD Union-Tribune

San Diego Botanic Garden’s Summer Nights

San Diego Botanic Garden’s Summer Nights (July 13 – Aug. 17) will be returning on select Thursdays and feature extended hours until 8 p.m., concerts, special events, along with specialty food and drink packages.

The traveling exhibition, Savage Gardens, will run from July 1 through Oct. 29 and spotlight carnivorous plants in the Dickinson Family Education Conservatory along with large-scale artistic installations. All of this will be in addition to SDBG’s regular calendar of classes and activities across its 15 on-site gardens that represent different regions of the world, 12 demonstration gardens where visitors can learn in a hands-on setting, and the largest public bamboo collection in North America. The season will cap off with The Garden Party, SDBG’s annual fundraising event, set for Saturday, Sept. 9.

Summer Nights will feature performances that range from children’s group Hullabaloo to jazz guitarist Peter Sprague. The popular Wine in the Garden event will also return this year with wine tastings and presentations by Certified Sommelier Dane Kuta and SDBG Director of Gardens John Clements to discuss how climate, soil, and terrain play a role in winemaking.

Amphitheater concerts and special presentations will require a separate “special event” ticket, which varies in price and includes admission to SDBG. Concerts on the Lawn are free with a general admission ticket but with capacity limited, reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets can be purchased at www.sdbg.org/exhibitions-public-programs/

summer-nights/.

For more information on the events and programs, visit www.SDBG.org.

CS speaker to discuss “Finding the Light that Frees Us from Fear”

A talk will be given on “Finding the Light that Frees Us from Fear” by Alexandre Fischer, CS, a Christian Science healer from Pau, France on Saturday, July 8 at 11 a.m. at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Dr., Encinitas 92024. Fischer will explore “how living life without fear is possible through understanding our relationship with God, Love, who is the source of the light that frees us.” This will be a 30-minute talk followed by a period of questions and answers from the audience. The talk will be preceded by an inspirational piano prelude beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sponsored by First Church of Christ, Scientist, Rancho Santa Fe. Visit cschurchrsf.org.

Lyle Lovett to celebrate Independence Day with special Belly Up show

Grammy-winning country music legend Lyle Lovett is set to make a special Fourth of July appearance at the Belly Up, after selling out his July 3 show at the Solana Beach venue in just hours.

The two intimate performances by Lovett will be his first shows ever at the Belly Up. Over the years, Lovett has written and released multiple chart-topping songs including “If I Had a Boat” and “Cowboy Man.” His accomplished career has also earned him spots in both the Austin City Limits and Cowboy Hall of Fame. Showtime for Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at Belly Up on Tuesday, July 4 is 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Advance tickets are highly recommended and are available at bellyup.com or the Belly Up box office, 143 S. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach.

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair continues to run at the Del Mar Fairgrounds under the theme “Get Out There.” The fair runs each week from Wednesday to Sunday, up until the final two days on Monday, July 3, and the Fourth of July on Tuesday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day. Visit sdfair.com.