March 16: Local and regional events

‘Eggstravaganza’ celebration to be held at the Village Church

Eggstravaganza, the ever-popular Easter celebration for children ages 2 to 10, returns to the Village Church on Saturday, April 1 at 9 a.m. The gathering will feature a petting zoo, egg hunt and crafts. The highlight of the morning is a special interactive Easter story with Village Church senior pastor Rev. Dr. Jack Baca. His annual telling of the story of Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection regularly attracts hundreds of children and adults. Breakfast will be served. RSVPs are required and the cost is $5 per person with children ages 2 and younger admitted for free.

Parents can reserve spots online at villagechurch.org/eggstravaganza

For questions or more information contact michelley@villagechurch.org

RSF Passover Seder under the Stars to be held

This Passover, don’t stay home alone! Come celebrate the holiday together with friends and family in a warm and friendly environment. Your Seder experience will include a delicious traditional three-course gourmet dinner, hand-baked shmurah matzah, plenty of wine and fascinating insights into the festival of freedom. Celebrate this Passover on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the RSF communal Seder. Limited seating. For more information and to make a reservation visit www.jewishRSF.com/seder or call Chabad Jewish Center of RSF at 858-756-7571.

Feel free to contact the Chabad Jewish Center for all your Passover needs.

With special thanks to Dr Bob and Mao Shillman for making the Passover Seder 2023 possible.

Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theater presents ‘Rent!’

Canyon Crest Academy Envision Theater Arts is presenting a production of “Rent!” Opening night is March 17 at 7 p.m. The show will also be held on March 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., March 23 at 4:30 p.m. and March 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the Canyon Crest Academy’s website in the “Announcement” section (cc.sduhsd.net). This production is being directed by Leigh Scarritt, and choreographed by Xavier Bush. This high school edition of Rent is rated pg-13.

Free introduction to Square Dance classes

A free introduction to Square Dance classes will be held March 23 and March 30 at the Seven Oaks Community Center, 16789 Bernardo Oaks Drive, Rancho Bernardo, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Come to one or both nights. No partner or dance experience needed. Great way to socialize and keep fit in mind and body. It’s free, it’s fun, not that far away. For more information, contact the Wranglers Square Dance Club at westwoodwranglers@gmail.com

Cultivate speaking skills and more at RSF Toastmasters meetings

Get inspired and learn how to inspire others through public speaking. Cultivate leadership skills as well through the Rancho Santa Fe Toastmasters.

RSF Toastmasters meets at the Rancho Santa Fe Library Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Free Christian Science talk in RSF: ‘Why Everyone is Needed’

Are you looking for purpose and hope? First Church of Christ, Scientist, Rancho Santa Fe (6165 La Flecha, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067), is hosting a free Christian Science talk for the community titled, “Why Everyone is Needed” by James Shepherd, C.S., a Christian Science practitioner and member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship in Boston, Mass. Shepherd’s talk will be held on Sunday, March 19 at 1 p.m. Visit cschurchrsf.org for more information.

Learn how to show roses at the San Diego Fair

Del Mar Rose Society will host Linda Clark, presenting what is involved in submitting roses for the annual San Diego Fair Rose Show, on Thursday March 30, 6:30 p.m. at the Del Mar Powerhouse Community Center, 1658 Coast Blvd. Reception followed by lecture at 7 p.m. Call 760-809-6860 or delmarrosesociety.org.

‘Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar’ to present author and attorney Justin Brooks

Join “Diesel, A Bookstore Del Mar” at the Del Mar Highlands Town Center on Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 p.m. as it hosts Justin Brooks to discuss and sign “You Might Go To Prison, Even Though You’re Innocent.”

Brooks has spent his career freeing innocent people from prison. With You Might Go to Prison, Even Though You’re Innocent, he offers up-close accounts of the cases he has fought, embedding them within a larger landscape of innocence claims and robust research on what we know about the causes of wrongful convictions.

Brooks is a criminal defense lawyer, law professor, and the founding director of the California Innocence Project, where he has spent decades freeing innocent people from prison. He is the author of the only legal casebook devoted to the topic of wrongful convictions and was portrayed by Academy Award–nominated actor Greg Kinnear in the feature film Brian Banks.

Address: 12843 E Camino Real Suite 104, San Diego, 92130. This event is free to attend. Free seating is limited. To reserve a seat, please purchase one copy of a book for one seat.

Free Alzheimer’s Educational Conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free Alzheimer’s & Caregiving Educational Conference for Southern California residents on Wednesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of its 2023 national Educating America Tour. It will take place at Hilton Irvine/Orange County (18800 MacArthur Blvd., Irvine). The free conference is open to everyone and will allow participants to learn from experts in the field of Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and caregiving. To register and for more information, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Advanced registration is highly recommended.

The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego to hold 21st Annual ‘Step by Step 5k Walk’

The Parkinson’s Association of San Diego (PASD) is holding its 21st Annual “Step by Step 5k Walk” on Saturday, April 1, at Liberty Station. CBS News 8 Anchor Carlo Cecchetto will emcee the event.

Walk Chairperson Lisa Evans points out that there are several ways you can participate: 1. Walk yourself (with your family); 2. Join a team; 3. Form your own team; or 4. Make a contribution to the Association( if you’d like; make it in memory of or in honor of a loved one). Register online: www.parkinsonsassociation.org or call 858-215-2570.

Proceeds from the Walk enable the PASD to continue to make critical resources available to thousands of San Diego County residents who have or are affected by Parkinson’s disease. All funds raised from the event stay within San Diego County.

The Walk commences at 9 a.m., with check-in starting at 7:30 a.m. The donation is $50, youth 12 to 17 are $10 and children under 12 are free. The donations are tax deductible under IRS guidelines and includes a Walk Step by Step T- Shirt. There will be over 50 health and other resources in attendance in the exhibitor area. The walk is dog friendly.

‘Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience’ extends stay at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, a new exhibition developed in partnership with the National Geographic Society, has extended its run at the Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds for an additional six weeks, through May 7, by popular demand.

For the remainder of the run, Beyond King Tut is welcoming sixth grade students in San Diego to the exhibition free of charge when visiting with an adult with a paid admission. Details are available at beyondkingtut.com/city/san-diego/

This year’s exhibition whisks guests on a multi-sensory journey through nine galleries that tell the story of the boy king and his world, and the thrill of one of the greatest discoveries of all time – the king’s tomb with all its treasures inside – with dazzling imagery presented larger than life throughout the experience.

The War and Treaty at the Belly Up

Trailblazing husband-and-wife duo The War And Treaty will perform at the Belly Up on Thursday, March 23. The bluesy, soul, gospel, country and rock-and-roll duo composed of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter will stop in Solana Beach on their nationwide tour promoting their new album “Lovers Game”. The War and Treaty have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting the Alzheimer’s Association and their work leading the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

For tickets, visit bellyup.com

Civic Youth Orchestra to present two upcoming events

The Civic Youth Orchestra (CYO) will hold two big events for the month of March. The CYO Spring Showcase Concert will take place on Sunday, March 19, at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido, featuring all of its ensembles. The CYO High School Orchestra Invitational Festival will follow on Tuesday, March 28, at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido Concert Hall, featuring five high school orchestras and the CYO Symphony.

Visit www.civicyouthorchestra.org for tickets and more information.

Photo contest calling for submissions

The nonprofit San Diego Floral Association is running a photo contest on “The Power of a Single Flower” for both amateurs and professionals. The winning photo will be featured on the front cover of San Diego Floral’s magazine California Garden in the July/August 2023 issue. Deadline for submissions is March 31. Entry fee supports the nonprofit’s programs. Visit sdfloral.org —SD Union-Tribune report

Rooftop Cinema Club presents new season of events

Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego’s iconic outdoor cinema with never-ending views of the downtown skyline, will reopen its doors to the public on March 16. Tickets are on sale and opening night will showcase one of RCC’s most-popular films of all-time, the San Diego-set Top Gun, featuring the ageless Tom Cruise. It’s the first of more than 100 films queued to light up the LED screen at Rooftop Cinema Club in March and April. Tickets and information are available at rooftopcinemaclub.com/embarcadero.

Operation HOPE-North County golf tournament fundraiser

Operation HOPE-North County will hold its 1st annual golf tournament, Swing into HOPE”, celebrating 20 years of service to the community providing safe shelter to families experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

Join the event on Friday, March 17, at the St. Mark golf course in Lake San Marcos. Registration is open and includes a cart with GPS, lunch and a gift bag. Fun contests include “Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and a Putting Contest.” Fun silent auctions and raffles will be available. All proceeds will benefit families with children and single women in shelter at Operation HOPE-North County and after care services through the Pantry of HOPE.

For more information and to register for the event visit operationhopeshelter.org

Events at the Del Mar Fairgrounds

A variety of events are being held this month at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. For more information, visit delmarfairgrounds.com/events-calendar/

