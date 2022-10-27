Oct. 27: Upcoming local and regional events

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents ‘Winston Churchill: The Blitz’

Randy Otto as Winston Churchill

(Copyright of Randy Otto)

North Coast Repertory Theatre will feature Randy Otto in “Winston Churchill: The Blitz” Nov. 14-15 at 7:30 p.m.

Otto portrays Churchill’s unwavering, audacious belief that if the British people were simply trusted with the truth - no matter how bad things got - they would only get stronger and more resilient. From his study at Chartwell, he recounts his courageous 1930s journey from historical footnote to the most beloved leader and statesman in recorded history. With more than four decades of formidable academic and performance passion, Otto shatters the imaginary 4th wall, transporting audiences from tears to laughter and back again. The evening finishes with “Ask Winston”, an audience-interactive opportunity to query Churchill, an exhilarating “one-on-one” with the prime minister.

The recitation’s genesis was a simple encouragement from Otto’s university British History Professor Dr. Maxwell Schoenfeld in 1973. Schoenfeld encouraged Otto not only to study Churchill’s life academically, but to emulate the great man on stage. An alumnus of the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre and numerous theatrical roles, over the past 43 years Churchill scholar, motivational speaker and performance artist Otto has honed the concept into a one-man show designed to entertain and electrify.

For tickets and more information, call the Box Office at (858) 481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org.

Enjoy fall fun at RSF Toastmasters meeting

All are welcome to come enjoy fall fun at the Rancho Santa Fe Toastmasters meeting Nov. 15, 5:30 p.m., at the Rancho Santa Fe Library, 17040 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe. Refreshments will be served.

Free online class on choosing the right dog

“How To Choose The Dog For You” will be the topic of the Rancho Coastal Humane Society’s free Zoom class at 10 a.m. Nov. 6. Instructor Lys Carlson will discuss what to look for in a dog and how to help a new dog transition from shelter to home, along with qualities that are essential and behaviors you don’t need to stress over. Class size is limited. Register at lcarlson@sdpets.org.

Ambrosia comes to the Belly Up Nov. 9

Ambrosia will perform on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the Belly Up in Solana Beach. Show begins at 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. Ages 21 and up.

Ambrosia formed in Los Angeles in 1970. Ambrosia has five Top 40 hit singles to their credit, all of which charted between 1975 and 1980, including the Top 5 hits “How Much I Feel” and “Biggest Part of Me,” along with “Holdin’ On to Yesterday,” a cover of the Beatles “Magical Mystery Tour” and “You’re the Only Woman (You and I).” “The Biggest Part of Me” was nominated for a 1980 Grammy in the “Best Pop Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocals” category.

Visit www.bellyup.com and www.ambrosialive.net for more information. Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave, Solana Beach, 92075.

Bing Crosby racing season returns Nov. 11

On the heels of a record-breaking summer racing season, the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club looks ahead to its annual Bing Crosby Season this fall. Bing Crosby Opening Day will take place on Friday, Nov. 11, kicking off more opportunities to witness the best in racing and attend can’t-miss trackside events. The season will run through Sunday, Dec. 4. The Bing Crosby season will also see a lineup of exciting events such as fan-favorites Uncorked Derby Days, College Day, Thanksgiving Brunch and more.

Bing Crosby Season Opening Day on Friday, Nov. 11, will honor all veterans who present a military ID with free admission. Gates will open at 11 a.m. with the first post at 12:30 p.m. Additionally, there will be an exciting lineup of fall events at the seaside oval. Tickets for the Bing Crosby Season are now on sale and can be purchased at www.dmtc.com

Solana Vista, Skyline Halloween Carnival

The Solana Vista and Skyline Elementary Schools’ 65th Annual Halloween Carnival will take place at Solana Vista Elementary in Solana Beach on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

After being reimagined for two years as a COVID-modified drive-through event, this year’s carnival will be back on site and will feature games, activities and performances for children of all ages as well as food from local restaurants and lots of sweet treats and snacks for all tastes. In addition to the wide array of games offered, families can enjoy pony and “unicorn” rides, a petting zoo, bouncies and inflatables, and lots of great family Halloween fun. Costumes are not required, but are encouraged and the event is open to the entire community.

Proceeds from the carnival benefit the Solana Beach Schools Foundation and provide essential funding for STREAM, technology, art, and supplemental physical education Discovery Lab classes at both Solana Vista and Skyline Schools. Solana Vista is located at 780 Santa Victoria, Solana Beach.

Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Fun at Village Church

Kids of all ages are invited to a family-friendly Halloween event at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe featuring decorated cars that have trunks filled with candy for trick or treaters.

The fun starts following Sunday worship services on Oct. 30, at 10 a.m. and again at 11:30 a.m. Signs will direct everyone to the upper playground at 6225 Paseo Delicias. Church-friendly costumes are welcome. For more information email alycenn@villagechurch.org

Woodward Center ‘Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival’

Helen Woodward Animal Center hosts its Howl-O-Ween Harvest Family Festival from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday in October, which started Oct. 15, and on the day before Halloween, Sunday, Oct. 30, with animal encounters, trick-or-treat stations, a hay maze, crafts and face painting, a mini pumpkin patch, and a trip to the Midnight Mystery Laboratory. The festival is also offered to schools, Scout troops and play groups by appointment through Nov. 11. Visit animalcenter.org/howl-o-ween-harvest.

Horizon Church free Harvest Festival

Horizon Church will host its annual free Harvest Festival on Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. There will be fun for all ages including hot air balloon rides, carnival rides, games, food trucks and plenty of candy for all. Kids of all ages are welcome. Horizon Church is located at 6365 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. Visit www.horizon.org.

Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair

The 47th annual Arts & Crafts Fair will be held Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held on the historic Olivenhain Meeting Hall property located on 423 Rancho Santa Fe Road and 7th St. Free parking and entry.

The event will feature over 100 artists and craftspeople selling only handmade artwork, including everything from pottery, paintings, photographs, glassware, jewelry, yard art, clothing, basketry, woodwork, holiday decorations, as well yummy food such as jelly, jams, breads, pickles, candy and more. For more information, call 760-436-2128.

North Coast Rep presents Tuesday Night Comics

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents its next Tuesday Night Comics event Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Night Comics is arguably the funniest night of comedy in San Diego. This show will be hosted by Lisa Gilbert and feature a line-up that includes Mark Christopher Lawrence (headliner), Kashif Habib (feature), Walter Ford (opener) and Foster and Hanson (music act).

To purchase tickets, visit www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Ghost Town Spooktacular

A Haunted Ghost Town will be at Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Oct. 28-30, featuring 25-minute spine-chilling tours of the pranks and secrets of the departed. Family-friendly “less spine-tingling” tours are from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and “horrifyingly frightening tours” are from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. led by student actors from Ovation Theatre. “The haunt tells the story of a town that rises from the dead to avenge the murder of a bride at the altar, with grave diggers, stagecoach drivers, scarecrows and others. Ticket reservations required: $20; $10 for kids ages 10 and younger. Visit sdheritage.org.

The Nativity School to host Christmas Boutique

The Nativity School will hold its Christmas Boutique Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Address: 6309 El Apajo Road, Rancho Santa Fe. Vendor opportunities are available. Contact nativitychristmasboutique@gmail. com. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Anne Bosanac: annebosanac@gmail.com or 619-787-7187.

Pumpkin Station

Festivities include a carousel, rides, giant slides, Ferris wheel, train jump, petting zoo and play center, along with a pumpkin patch from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Oct. 31 at 15555 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Free admission and parking. Visit pumpkinstation.com.

Scream Zone at the Scaregrounds

The Scream Zone is back through Oct. 31 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd. Highlights include Haunted Hayride, Hell-Billy Hootenanny, “The Passage” labyrinth, food vendors, photo opportunities and Spirit Lounge bar. Tickets are $24.99 to $35.99 with discount deals at thescreamzone.com.

13th Annual Doggie Street Festival San Diego

The 13th Annual Doggie Street Festival San Diego will be held Saturday, Nov. 19, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at NTC Park at Liberty Station (2455 Cushing Road, San Diego, 92106).

This companion animal adopt-a-thon and fun celebration of furry best friends presents fantastic pet products and services, yummy eats, vet tips, music, auction prizes and more. Bring your friendly dog. Become a sponsor-vendor-volunteer-auction prize provider today. Visit www.doggiestreetfestival.org or email doggiestreet@gmail.com

Local haunts to trick or treat

Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch

Trick or treat at participating stores at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 3-6 p.m. The event will include live music by Hullabaloo at the Village Square and complimentary photography. Address: 13490 Pacific Highlands Ranch Pkwy, San Diego, 92130.

One Paseo

One Paseo in Carmel Valley will host trick or treating over the Halloweekend on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Candy will be passed out by the log to everyone dressed in their best costumes. Festive photo ops are available at One Paseo’s Trick-or-treaters red Studebaker truck. Address: 3725 Paseo Pl, San Diego, 92130.

Piazza Carmel

Piazza Carmel in Carmel Valley will host a free Halloween event on Oct. 30 from noon to 3 p.m. Children can decorate a bucket at the craft activity area to use for trick or treating at participating merchant locations. During the three-hour event, kids can watch Magic Shows and get a custom-created balloon ghost, cat or other shape to keep. Bring your smartphone or camera to take pictures in front of the Halloween backdrop and with FrankenStilt, a very tall, costumed character. Address: 3810 Valley Centre Dr., San Diego, 92130.

Solana Beach Towne Center, Lomas Santa Fe Plaza Halloween fun

Solana Beach Towne Center and Lomas Santa Fe Plaza will host trick or treating with center merchants at its Halloween event on Monday, Oct. 31, from 3-5 p.m. There will be balloons and a Hullaballoo concert at 4 p.m. near Vons and Pizza Nova. Free treat bags are available for pick-up at Kahoots in the Town Center and Mission Fed Credit Union in the Plaza. Participants are encouraged to bring a can of food to donate to San Diego Food Bank. Address: Solana Beach Towne Center: 663-689 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075; Lomas Santa Fe Plaza: 905-993 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, 92075.

Del Mar Foundation presents Nefesh Mountain at Town Hall

The Del Mar Foundation will present Nefesh Mountain in a special Bluegrass and Beyond performance at Town Hall on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Nefesh Mountain began forging new paths in bluegrass music when Eric Lindberg and Doni Zasloff, both native New Yorkers with a lifelong affinity for bluegrass, founded the ensemble in 2014. Through the years, they’ve built a devoted following on the strength of that storytelling and their spirited live show. Bluegrass music has included gospel songs as a core part of traditional bluegrass repertoire. With Nefesh Mountain, bluegrass and American roots music are shaped by Jewish heritage in a way that simultaneously expands and honors that bluegrass tradition.

Tickets are available by advance sales only, and both reserved and general admission seats are available at www.delmarfoundation.org.

Balboa Park Spooktacular

The San Diego Automotive Museum (SDAM) will be partnering with the City of San Diego for the Balboa Park Spooktacular. This free event on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Municipal Gym (2111 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, 92101) includes games, crafts, costume contests, a flash mob, and safe trick or treating. SDAM will be setting up a Fall Pickup Truck Craft Booth where children can express their creativity while enhancing fine motor skills to bring their pickup trucks to life. They will be able to add pumpkins, ghosts, and googly eyes, among other details, to complete their truck. In addition to the event at the gym, they will be holding a Trunk or Treat event where all children 12 and under, as well as their parents, will be granted free admission to SDAM and be able to safely trick or treat from some of the cars inside. For more information, visit sdautomuseum.org.

20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event

The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will present its 20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thousands of costumed trick-or-treaters and other revelers will stroll through downtown Encinitas, aka South Coast Hwy 101, from Encinitas Blvd to K Street. F street will be packed with a live band, an E101 booth as well as a booth for the event’s treat sponsor, Mooski snacks. Many downtown Encinitas businesses stay open late to welcome trick-or-treaters with candy. This event is made possible by the presenting sponsor Lazy Acres Market (www.lazyacres.com).

Kids also enjoy Halloween-themed activities and games in The Lumberyard Courtyard, courtesy of the 101 Artists Colony, plus dancing to the live music of Bucket Ruckus.

For more information, visit encinitas101.com.

