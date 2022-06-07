Advertisement
Canyon Crest Academy Class of 2022

Principal Brett Killeen and honored guests lead the procession of graduates
Shiva Kansagara welcomes graduates, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony
Aerin Flaharty, Taban Tahmassebi
The 2022 Canyon Crest Academy procession of graduates
Classified Employee of the Year Kris Gotta hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
HaoBin Cao, Ethan Chang, Nicholas Bednarz, Tiana Abrishami
Greg Holowka, Bodhi Heckt
Paige Chew, Lena Chen, Karina Asriyan
CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years
Daniel Baker, Mateu Bernal
Cooper Buchanan, Xavier Chauvapun, Junwoo Bahn
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
Principal Brett Killeen and honored guests lead the procession of graduates
Kate Sanchez, Sarah Skinner
Daniel Peetroff, Kasra Farsoudi
Marissa Goswami, Jasmine Elasaad
CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years
Angelina Ochoa, Jillian Brown, Leonardo Altafini
Counselors Christine Barragan, Vanessa McPherson, Holly Austin, Kellianne Abshier, Ashley Bahner
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
Deputy Superintendent Mark Miller hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
Bellal Kerdi, Emanuele Rimini
Shiva Kansagara welcomes graduates, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
Lexie Gaball, Sophia Cao
Elizabeth Murphy, Cameron Harelson
CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years
Student vocalists prepare to sing the National Anthem
Eden Maldonado, Isabelle Markets, Katerina Mueller
Bogdan Brzuchacz, Aleksandra Knezevic
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
Audrey Womack, Gabriella Kojima
Classified Employee of the Year Kris Gotta hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
The 2022 Canyon Crest Academy procession of graduates
Canyon Crest Academy 2022 graduation ceremony
Deputy Superintendent Mark Miller hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
Jacob Chen, Rosalind Snider, Berta Soler
Principal Brett Killeen with Sakura Bindley
Counselor Ashley Banner with Deputy Superintendent for Administrative Services Mark Miller
Deputy Superintendent Mark Miller hands a diploma to a CCA graduate
Student vocalists prepare to sing the National Anthem
Milou Bandell, Malia Betros
Canyon Crest Academy students and their families celebrated graduation and their many accomplishments at a ceremony held June 3 at CCA.

Photos by Jon Clark

