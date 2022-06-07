Canyon Crest Academy Class of 2022

Canyon Crest Academy students and their families celebrated graduation and their many accomplishments at a ceremony held June 3 at CCA.

Student vocalists prepare to sing the National Anthem

Counselor Ashley Banner with Deputy Superintendent for Administrative Services Mark Miller

The 2022 Canyon Crest Academy procession of graduates

Classified Employee of the Year Kris Gotta hands a diploma to a CCA graduate

Student vocalists prepare to sing the National Anthem

CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years

Shiva Kansagara welcomes graduates, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony

CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years

Principal Brett Killeen and honored guests lead the procession of graduates

CCA Principal Brett Killeen recalls the highlights of the last four years

Classified Employee of the Year Kris Gotta hands a diploma to a CCA graduate

The 2022 Canyon Crest Academy procession of graduates

Shiva Kansagara welcomes graduates, parents, and guests to the 2022 graduation ceremony

Principal Brett Killeen and honored guests lead the procession of graduates

Newsletter Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox

Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.