Nan Sterman to present how to ‘perfectly pair’ succulent plants with non-succulent plants at RSF Garden Club

Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club invites the public to join club members at a presentation by Nan Sterman on Monday, June 7, at 10 a.m. at the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club. Sterman will demonstrate how to create beautiful combinations of succulent and non-succulent plants while discussing the infrastructure and garden practices that keep “blended” gardens healthy and thriving.

A renowned garden designer, author, botanist, and award-winning garden communicator, Sterman says, “Succulents are beautiful, sculptural, fit in nearly every style garden and are extremely waterwise. And, while beautiful on their own, succulents are even more striking when paired with non-succulent plants,” adding, “Together, they offer color, texture, height, and contrast: layers of broad fleshy leaves against feathery leaves, strappy leaves, purple leaves, chartreuse leaves, and more.”

Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club has just recently resumed the vibrant horticultural and community activities for which the club has been known for nearly 100 years.

RSF Garden Club Executive Director Thora Guthrie says, “We are so thrilled to have Nan as our first speaker after this very challenging year. Our intent is to kick-start this new year with some exciting activities that include a wealth of information and socializing for our members while drawing in the public to learn what we are all about.”

Guthrie added, “Nan has such a strong following, both locally and beyond, and such diverse knowledge that she seems the perfect choice as our first speaker.”

Sterman lives in Encinitas where she founded the Encinitas Garden Festival & Tour which she ran for more than a decade, as well as Grab & Grow Gardens, a local effort to stem regional food insecurity with vegetable garden starter kits distributed by hunger relief organizations. Sterman was a board member of the Garden Writers Association and a founding board member of the Association of Professional Landscape Designers, San Diego District. She also is host, co-producer, and co-writer of A Growing Passion, a public television show that connects plants, people and the planet.

The garden event will include a plant exchange as well as a raffle. Attendees are encouraged to bring succulents, cuttings, bulbs, and seeds to swap with others who bring plant donations. A large table and bags will be provided for the exchange. Coffee and light, safely-sealed snacks will be provided. Masks and social distancing is encouraged.

The event is free for Garden Club members and only $15 for non-members. Reservations are required because of limited space. The RSF Garden Club is located at 17025 Avenida de Acacias, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067. For more details, call 760-715-3230.

Reserve your spot at www.rsfgardenclub.org/june-2021-meeting-with-speaker-nan-sterman/

The RSF Garden Club is a 501c3 nonprofit organizations serving the Rancho Santa Fe community.

The mission of the Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club is to further the development of charitable horticulture and conservation activities, both within and outside the community of Rancho Santa Fe.

For more information on club membership benefits, call 760-715-3230 or visit www.rsfgardenclub.org.