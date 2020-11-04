Local Rancho Santa Fe election results

Results not yet official (370,000 ballots left to be counted)

In the Rancho Santa Fe School District election, voters were selecting three new board members out of the seven candidates in the running. Candidate Rosemarie Rohtagi is leading with 26% of the vote— 1,712 votes were cast in her favor. Candidate John Tree is currently in second with 18% (1,165 votes) and Annette Ross is in the third position with 15% or 1,031 votes. Currently, 78 votes separate Ross from candidate Ellen Williams who is in fourth. Candidate Paul Seitz has 10.90 %, Jason Karches 10.36% and Chris Blatt 5.12%.

The race in San Dieguito Union High School District Area 4 remains tight with Jane Lea Smith currently in the lead with 42% of the vote. Michael Allman has 41% of the vote with only 137 votes separating him from Smith. Amy Caterina, who withdrew from the race, received 17% of the vote. In San Dieguito’s Area 2, which represents Carlsbad and Encinitas, Katrina Young has the lead over Leslie Schneider.

Incumbent Dana King received the most votes in the three-person race for two seats on the Solana Beach School District board. King has received 9,514 votes or 34%. Current board President Julie Union received 30% of the vote with challenger Larry Rosen receiving 28%. Haidee Thesing, who dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot, pulled in 7.5%

Incumbents are leading the way in Rancho Santa Fe’s two special district elections. In the RSF Community Services District, Deborah Plummer was the top vote getter with 44% of the vote. Incumbent Douglas Moul 28% is currently in position to take the second of the two seats up for election with challenger John Salazar only 24 votes behind with 27.75%

For the RSF Fire Protection District’s three seats, incumbents Nancy Hillgren and Jim Ashcraft have each received 28% of the vote, Randall Malin currently holding third place with 22.58%. Challenger Eileen Robarge has received 20.83% of the vote.

