Rancho Santa Fe Garden Club members gathered in the “Heart to Table Giving Garden” of Patrice Reynolds on Monday, March 9, for salad. Not just a salad, though. Members were instructed to BYOB (Bring Your Own Bowl) and come pick greens from Reynolds’ garden.

Greens were picked after brief instructions and a large salad was assembled after washing away the dirt and massaging the kale. Two salad dressings were then mixed up for the salads. One from ingredients donated by Baker and Olive. The other from an assortment of ingredients brought by the members. Anyone can become a member and join in the activities organized by the RSF Garden Club.

