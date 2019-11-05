Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
TPHS Music Department Fall Concert

The Advanced Orchestra String Quintet: Jason Li (piano), Sara Maxman (violin), Saeji Hong (violin), Megan Peng (viola), Josephine Kim (cello)  (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Combo: Andrew Dai (piano), Nicole Pustilnik (violin), Samuel Sheffield (bass), Caleb Sheffield (drums), James Freedman (trumpet), Ian Chen (baritone sax), Amy Gelb (alto sax), Lucas Polidori (trombone)  (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Combo: Andrew Dai (piano), Nicole Pustilnik (violin), Samuel Sheffield (bass), Caleb Sheffield (drums), James Freedman (trumpet), Ian Chen (baritone sax), Amy Gelb (alto sax), Lucas Polidori (trombone)  (Jon Clark)
The Advanced Orchestra String Quintet: Jason Li (piano), Sara Maxman (violin), Saeji Hong (violin), Megan Peng (viola), Josephine Kim (cello)  (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Combo: Andrew Dai (piano), Nicole Pustilnik (violin), Samuel Sheffield (bass), Caleb Sheffield (drums), James Freedman (trumpet), Ian Chen (baritone sax), Amy Gelb (alto sax), Lucas Polidori (trombone)  (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Choir sings at the fall music concert with piano accompaniment by Edison Choy and under the direction of Amy Gelb  (Jon Clark)
The Advanced Orchestra String Quintet: Jason Li (piano), Sara Maxman (violin), Saeji Hong (violin), Megan Peng (viola), Josephine Kim (cello)  (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Combo: Andrew Dai (piano), Nicole Pustilnik (violin), Samuel Sheffield (bass), Caleb Sheffield (drums), James Freedman (trumpet), Ian Chen (baritone sax), Amy Gelb (alto sax), Lucas Polidori (trombone)  (Jon Clark)
Andrew Dai (piano), Nicole Pustilnik (violin)  (Jon Clark)
Choir piano accompanist Edison Choy  (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Combo: Andrew Dai (piano), Nicole Pustilnik (violin), Samuel Sheffield (bass), Caleb Sheffield (drums), James Freedman (trumpet), Ian Chen (baritone sax), Amy Gelb (alto sax), Lucas Polidori (trombone)  (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Jazz Combo: Andrew Dai (piano), Nicole Pustilnik (violin), Samuel Sheffield (bass), Caleb Sheffield (drums), James Freedman (trumpet), Ian Chen (baritone sax), Amy Gelb (alto sax), Lucas Polidori (trombone)  (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Choir sings at the fall music concert under the direction of Amy Gelb  (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Choir sings at the fall music concert with piano accompaniment by Edison Choy and under the direction of Amy Gelb  (Jon Clark)
Lucas Polidori (trombone), Amy Gelb (alto sax), Ian Chen (baritone sax), James Freedman (trumpet), Caleb Sheffield (drums)  (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Choir sings at the fall music concert with piano accompaniment by Edison Choy and under the direction of Amy Gelb  (Jon Clark)
Andrew Dai (piano), Nicole Pustilnik (violin), Samuel Sheffield (bass)  (Jon Clark)
The TPHS Choir sings at the fall music concert with piano accompaniment by Edison Choy and under the direction of Amy Gelb  (Jon Clark)
Caleb Sheffield (drums), James Freedman (trumpet), Ian Chen (baritone sax), Amy Gelb (alto sax), Lucas Polidori (trombone)  (Jon Clark)
Nov. 5, 2019
10:07 AM
The Torrey Pines High School Music Department held its Fall Concert Oct. 22 and 23 at Torrey Pines High School’s new Performance Arts Center, directed by Amy Gelb.

The Oct. 22 concert featured performances by the Wind Ensemble, Orchestra, and Jazz Band. The Oct. 23 evening showcased the choir and select jazz combo groups performed. The Winter Concert will be held Monday Jan. 13, 2020, 7-8 p.m. (Wind Ensemble, Orchestra and Jazz Band, and Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7-9 p.m. (Choir, Guitar, and select jazz combo groups) in the Torrey Pines High School’s Performance Arts Center. The suggested donation is $10 per adult; students and kids are free.

Visit www.torreypinesmusic.com for more information about the TPHS music program.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net and rsfreview.com

