TPHS Music Department Fall Concert

The Torrey Pines High School Music Department held its Fall Concert Oct. 22 and 23 at Torrey Pines High School’s new Performance Arts Center, directed by Amy Gelb.

The Oct. 22 concert featured performances by the Wind Ensemble, Orchestra, and Jazz Band. The Oct. 23 evening showcased the choir and select jazz combo groups performed. The Winter Concert will be held Monday Jan. 13, 2020, 7-8 p.m. (Wind Ensemble, Orchestra and Jazz Band, and Tuesday, Jan. 14, 7-9 p.m. (Choir, Guitar, and select jazz combo groups) in the Torrey Pines High School’s Performance Arts Center. The suggested donation is $10 per adult; students and kids are free.

Visit www.torreypinesmusic.com for more information about the TPHS music program.

Photos by Jon Clark Online: delmartimes.net and rsfreview.com

