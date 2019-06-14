Event briefs June 13

‘Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown’

“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown” performs at the Belly Up Tavern on Friday, July 12. Door open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are $21 in advance, $23 at the door and reserved seating is available for $37. Tickets may be purchased online at www.bellyup.com or by calling the box office at (858) 481-8140. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros in Solana Beach 92075. The show is 21+.

Summer Solstice in Del Mar

The Del Mar Village Association will present its popular annual Summer Solstice event Thursday, June 20, 5-8 p.m. at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar.

Summer Solstice features tastes from local restaurants and sips from California wineries, breweries and distilleries.

The event also includes music, sunset views and more.

For tickets and more information, go to visitdelmarvillage.com.

Del Mar Foundation Summer Twilight Concert Series returns June 18

It’s summer in Del Mar, which means it’s time to embrace the Del Mar Foundation’s Summer Twilight Concert Series in Powerhouse Park. Once again, Del Mar Foundation board member T. Pat Stubbs is in charge of all the fun.

“The Foundation has been hosting these concerts for around 35 years. They provide a great opportunity for friends and family to gather together, share a picnic, and enjoy great music and a beautiful sunset over the Pacific.”

There will be four concerts this year, beginning on Tuesday, June 18, with local favorite Sully and the Souljahs. Next up will be Hotel California, A Salute to the Eagles, on Tuesday, July 9, followed by Back to the Garden: A Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Woodstock featuring Eve Selis and Mattie Mills on Tuesday, July 30. The season concludes with The Mighty Untouchables on Tuesday, Aug. 20. All concerts begin with Zel’s Opening Act at 6 p.m., followed by the main show at 7 p.m.

The Foundation is grateful for the generosity of its sponsors, whose support makes staging these concerts possible. Taking the lead this year as the new title sponsor is the local Zephyr Foundation.

“We’re so glad to take a formal role in supporting the concerts,” noted Zephyr Foundation President and long-time Del Mar resident Jim McMenamin.

“These community events are just one of the many things that make our community so special.”

Solana Beach to present summer ‘Concerts at the Cove’

The City of Solana Beach and the Belly Up Tavern recently announced the return of the summer “Concerts at the Cove” series. Concerts at the Cove will bring local musicians to the Fletcher Cove Park stage in performances designed for audiences of all ages.

The concert series emphasizes family recreation and cultural experiences in a relaxed outdoor setting by the beach, and provides an opportunity for families and friends to enjoy a variety of musical styles at sunset. Concerts will be held every Thursday night throughout the summer from June 20 to Aug. 22, from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

2019 “Concerts at the Cove” lineup*:

June 20: US Navy 32nd Street Band

June 27: Atomic Chill

July 4: No Concert

July 11: Ginger Cowgirl

July 18: Quintinn Holi

July 25: Donnis Trio

Aug.1: Rolf Olsen Quartet

Aug. 8: Hullabaloo

Aug. 15: The Magic Montgomery Brothers

Aug. 22: Sully

*The lineup is subject to change at any time.

The public is encouraged to bring low-back beach chairs, ground cover and picnics.

No alcohol, tobacco, pets or personal BBQs allowed during concerts.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the City’s website at

www.cityofsolanabeach.org or call the Parks and Recreation Department at 858-720-2453.

CV Library workshop: ‘Writing Great College Essays with Less Stress’

Carmel Valley Library will host “Writing College Essays with Less Stress,” a workshop presented by Janet Larson, MS, an educational consultant and human potential trainer,

Tuesday, June 18 at 6:30 p.m. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr. San Diego, 92130.

For more information, contact the library at (858) 552- 1668.

CV Library: Senior Symposium

Carmel Valley Library will host a Senior Symposium, Monday, June 17 at 1 p.m.

The San Diego History Center will present “San Diego History from 1900 - 1985.”

The Carmel Valley Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Dr. San Diego, 92130.

For more information, call the library at (858) 552-1668.

Maritime Museum of San Diego hosts Father’s Day Sail

The Maritime Museum of San Diego, home to one of the worlds’ largest collections of historic vessels from sail to steam to submarine, will host its popular annual Father’s Day sail event Saturday, June 15 or Sunday, June 16.

Guests will have the opportunity to sail aboard Maritime Museum tall ships, including schooner Californian, official tall ship of California or San Salvador, the 1542 Spanish galleon replica while enjoying lunch and beer or soft drinks during the three-hour sail on San Diego Bay.

Crews will board guests for the three-hour sailing trip at 11:30 a.m. and return to the Maritime Museum of San Diego at 3 p.m. Passengers have the option to join the lively crew and trim the sails or simply relax and enjoy the weekend sail on San Diego Bay. Tickets and vessel schedule available at sdmaritime.org or by calling (619)234-9153, ext. 144 for details.

Cinema By the Sea in Del Mar

The Del Mar Foundation’s next Cinema By the Sea event will be held Friday, June 21, at Powerhouse Park. The event will feature the film “Back to the Future.” The movie begins after sunset around 7:59 p.m. Location: The beach in front of the main Lifeguard Tower at 1700 Coast Blvd., and Powerhouse Park. Visit delmarfoundation.org.

Insect and Spider Celebration

Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve will hold an “Insect and Spider Celebration.” Saturday, June 15, 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Pavillion near the parking lot for the Upper Trails.

The event includes a short lecture by Johnson Jou, observations of some live insects and spiders, viewing of the TPSNR insect collections, and a short hike to look for insects and spiders. This event is free with Reserve entrance fee. Visit torreypine.org/ for directions.

Workshop to help a child learn to read to succeed

A workshop will be held Friday, June 21, from 2-4 p.m. at the Solana Beach Library to experience the fastest way to improve a child’s reading, attention span, and memory retention.

At this workshop participants will learn how using PATH neurotraining speeds up a child’s brain so the child is more excited about reading.

This is a no-cost no-obligation workshop with live demos. Seating is limited, so to make a reservation, contact Dr. Teri Lawton at tlawton@pathtoreading.com or 310-903-6009.

Jewels of Hollywood exhibit

From the 80 carat diamond-encrusted tiara worn by superstar Madonna to a glittering 20 carat emerald and diamond brooch worn by actress Faye Dunaway, the newest museum exhibit at GIA in Carlsbad is sure to cause a commotion.

Jewels of Hollywood, on display until Oct. 11, showcases 57 dazzling pieces – jewelry and objets d’art – closely linked to Hollywood royalty of decades past.

This window into the lives and loves of some of the entertainment industry’s most iconic legends – Clarke Gable, Shirley Temple, Bing Crosby, Eva Gabor, Billy Wilder and others – is on view and open to the public now.

Visit www.gia.edu/gia-museum for a full list of exhibits on display. Museum address: 5345 Armada Dr, Carlsbad, 92008



The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion

The Port of San Diego invites the public to a series of community discussions regarding the future of San Diego Bay and the surrounding waterfront.

These events offer an opportunity for all who enjoy the bayfront to learn about the Discussion Draft of the Port Master Plan Update, now available for public review, and the process for providing input.

The next discussion will be held on Thursday, June 20, at 5:30 p.m. at Palomar College Rancho Bernardo Education Center, 11111 Rancho Bernardo Road, San Diego, 92127.

More information on the community discussions and the Port Master Plan Update can be found at portofsandiego.org/pmpu

San Diego County Fair

The San Diego County Fair features a “Wonderful Wizard of Oz” theme in a nod to the classic children’s tale by L. Frank Baum. The fair runs through July 4.

Location: Via de la Valle and Jimmy Durante Boulevard. Visit sdfair.com.

Gonzales Canyon weed warriors needed

Saturday, June 15, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Gonzales Canyon trailhead at intersection of Sword Way and Winstanley Way. Spring brings lovely blooms, but some are more welcome than others.

There is a need to clear a particularly dense patch of invasive mustard in Gonzales Canyon. With enough hands and a few hours, it should be possible to completely clear this patch and halt invaisive encroachment into this sensitive riparian habitat.

Meet at Sword Way Trailhead with close-toed shoes, wear clothes appropraite for hiking and light bushwhacking, and bring water.

Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off

The 40th Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off returns on Saturday, June 22 with an array of food and merchandise vendors, four stages of continuous music, the Community Mural Project, a local Art & Artisans showcase, and the Chili Cook-Off. New this year, Dirty Birds debuts the OB Street Fair Wing-Eating Contest at the event’s main stage.

The OB Street Fair & Chili Cook-off Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the 4800 – 5000 blocks of Newport Avenue, along the waterfront and in the pier parking lot.

For more information, visit visit www.OceanBeachSanDiego.com.

River Valley Conservancy ‘Leave No Trace’ hike

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) is planning a “Leave No Trace” hike with Al Bates, Leave No Trace master educator, Saturday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This free, leisurely, 1.5-mile hike will take participants through biodiverse Gonzales Canyon in Del Mar. Co-leading the hike is Ana Lutz, education manager of the SDRVC. This activity is suitable for teens and up.

Meet at the Sword Way Trailhead near the intersection of Sword Way and Winstanley Way. To register and get directions, visit sdrvclnt2019.eventbrite.com

Questions: Ana Lutz: ana@sdrvc.org.

‘Exploring Our Sense of Place’ nature program

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy has officially opened enrollment for its 2019–2020 Exploring Our Sense of Place (ESP) program. Enrollment is limited to 26 in order to maximize the experience for participants. Enrollment will close on Aug. 12.

Participants, or “explorers,” will experience the San Dieguito River Valley and watershed in all seasons. The path begins at Volcan Mountain in Julian and continues through the valley to North Beach, Del Mar. For more details and to enroll: sdrvc.org/what-we-do/education/

Father’s Day Fest and Car Show

Belmont Park, San Diego’s iconic beachfront amusement park, will host its sixth annual Cruise to Belmont Father’s Day Fest and Car Show on Sunday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free parking and admission. Celebrate dad this Father’s Day at the beach with nearly 200 classic and modern cars on display, live music, Father’s Day brunch and a cornhole tournament; plus, crafts for the kids, and raffles with giveaways.

Visit www.belmontpark.com.

Cancer Survivors Day Celebration set for June 22

Free event on Torrey Pines Mesa hosted by Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center

Scripps MD Anderson Cancer Center will host a free public celebration for local cancer survivors, families, friends and the community at large on Saturday, June 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Farmer & The Seahorse restaurant on Torrey Pines Mesa.

The event is part of the 32nd annual observance of National Cancer Survivors Day. The program is open to anyone affected by cancer, including patients, caregivers and loved ones. The celebration will include inspirational stories of survival, complimentary lunch, entertainment by the Ka Lei Aloha O hula dancers and opportunities to connect with caregivers and fellow survivors.

Address: 10996 Torreyana Road, San Diego 92121. Register by calling 1-800-SCRIPPS (727-4777).

Historic Encinitas bus tour

The Encinitas Preservation Association (EPA) will once again be hosting the historical bus tour on Saturday, June 15 with additional date Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The tour includes over 50 historical points of interest and scheduled stops at OIivenhain Town Hall and the Heritage Ranch. The highlight of the tour will be a rare opportunity to tour the Bumann Ranch.

Tickets may be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. The tour will depart from the 1883 School House at F St. and 4th St. in Encinitas at 9 a.m. and return at 12 p.m. The 1883 School House will be open for viewing following the tour.

San Diego Botanic Garden Fairy Festival

Children (and parents) are invited to celebrate summer at the annual Fairy Festival at San Diego Botanic Garden in Encinitas on Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Fairy Festival features fairy-themed activities, where children may wear their favorite fairy costume, take an adorable photo with our Fairy Princesses in an enchanted garden, leave their wishes at a magic wishing bush, shop in the Fairy Land Market, and enjoy fairy-themed crafts.

Enjoy live performances by Ruth and Emilia and Twinkletime as well as food, coffee and dessert trucks. Visit SDBGarden.org/fairyfest

raffle tickets, or to sponsor a Marine or Wounded Warrior, visit www.DanaPoint5thMarines.com.

Summer Shakespeare Festival

Summer Shakespeare Festival kicks off with the Bard’s fabulously charming romantic comedy, “As You Like It.” The magical forest of Arden is the play’s setting, where a gallery of eccentric characters come together to find love, fortune, redemption ... and themselves. Bucolic Balboa Park is the ideal spot for Shakespeare’s enticing tale of mistaken identity, heartfelt romance, and the endearing fumbles and foibles of love. June 16 to July 21 (opening night is June 22). The Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park, San Diego. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Shakespeare in the Garden is a series of informal presentations that enhance the Summer Shakespeare Festival experience 7 p.m. June 25-29. These feature members of the Festival creative team and take place in the Craig Noel Garden before each performance. Free.

NC Rep presents‘No Choice’

“No Choice” by Judge H. Lee Sarokin is a play about a young couple who fight the government over legislation that prohibits an abortion based upon certain information obtained through early testing of the fetus. The play is based upon an actual law enacted in Indiana and raises an issue likely to end up in the Supreme Court.

“No Choice” will take place on Tuesday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach,92075. Tickets are free. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to reserve tickets.

Athenaeum Music & Arts Library events

Location: 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org

 Jazz at the Athenaeum concerts, 7:30 p.m. June 27 Fabian Almazan Trio; June 16 Amina Figarova Sextet, and July 28 Harry Pickens Trio. Tickets $25-$30 per concert.

 21st annual Athenaeum Summer Festival, 4 p.m. Sundays, June 30; July 7, 14 and 21, stars pianist Gustavo Romero playing Beethoven’s 32 Sonatas. Tickets: $40-$165 single, $152-$620 series.

 28th annual juried exhibition on view July 20 to Aug. 24. Free.

 Flicks on the Bricks, film-and-wine series, “La Jollans of Noir” with vintage crime thrillers starring actors with a La Jolla connection, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays in August. $12-17, per screening, wine for purchase. Aug. 15: “Underworld USA,” with Cliff Robertson; Aug. 22: “Mirage,” with Gregory Peck; Aug. 29: “Sudden Fear,” with Joan Crawford, who had a vacation home in town.

Bayside Summer Nights concert series



7:30 p.m. June 28 to Sept. 1 at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 206 Marina Park Way, downtown San Diego. Single tickets $17-$108 (subject to change). sandiegosymphony.org

Here are some highlights:

 June 28-29: Star Spangled Pops opens the series, complete with patriotic favorites, rousing tunes, familiar film soundtracks and Broadway blockbusters, capped off fireworks.

 July 4: America’s Birthday with Lyle Lovett, known for eclectic performance style and his impressive Large Band fuses elements of Americana, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues.

 July 13-14: “Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince” screens with live symphony orchestra performing the score.

 July 28: Award-winning hip hop artist, actor, film producer and poet, Common joins the San Diego Symphony conducted by Steven Reineke for a one-night-only showcase.

 Aug. 3: The B-52s, one of rock music’s most enduring bands, performs its groundbreaking hits “Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack” and “Roam.”

 Aug. 4: San Diego Symphony, conducted by Yaniv Dinur, pays tribute to Beethoven in a concert of his Symphony No. 7, Leonore Overture No. 3, and a performance of his Piano Concerto No. 1 by rising star pianist Dominic Cheli.

 Aug. 9-10: Classic albums presents The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” cut for performance by the San Diego Symphony in honor of the album’s 50th anniversary.

 Aug. 22: Jazz, The Ultimate Miles Davis concert showcases “Miles Ahead + 19.”

 Aug. 23: “Singin’ in the Rain,” called the greatest musical ever filmed, screens with San Diego Symphony accompaniment.

 Aug. 30-31, Sept. 1: The 1812 Tchaikovsky Spectacular with grand finale the 1812 Overture and booming cannons and fireworks display.

Birch Aquarium

Location: 2300 Expedition Way. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

 SPF Summer: June 24 to July 17 Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. InterpreTEENS lead ocean conservation stories highlighting Science, Protection and Fun for those walking through the Aquarium. InterpreTEENS will bring exhibits to life through interactions, bio-facts and live specimens.

 Snorkeling with the sharks: 8 a.m. every other weekend July 20 to Sept. 22. Join aquarium naturalists and visit leopard sharks in their underwater home off the La Jolla Coast. Intermediate swimming ability is required and previous snorkeling experience is recommended. Participants must supply their own gear. Ages 10 and older (minors must also be accompanied by a paid adult). Cost: $25-$30. Pre-purchase required.

 Full Moon pier walks: 7 p.m. June 16-17, July 15-16, Aug. 15-16 and 6 p.m. Sept. 13-14, Oct. 13-14. Explore one of La Jolla’s most prominent landmarks normally closed to the public, the Ellen Browning Scripps Memorial Pier, and discover the 100-year history of pier-based data collection at Scripps while walking along the Scripps Pier on an exclusive moonlit tour. Collect plankton, learn about bioluminescent organisms, and explore current research while engaging in hands-on activities.

 Seahorses and Seadragons: Weedy and Leafy Seadragons, as well as several species of seahorses and pipefish, are on view in a new permanent exhibit that celebrates the care and conservation of these unique creatures. Exhibit included with cost of Aquarium admission.

 Green Flash Concert series is the epitome of summer with its lively, outdoor, sunset, 21-and-over concerts. Tickets: $33-$38. Wild Child performs 6 p.m. June 19; Pine Mountain Logs and Venice take the stage, 6 p.m. July 17; The Mother Hips perform 6 p.m. Aug. 14; 10,000 Maniacs concludes the series 6 p.m. Sept. 18.

JCompany youth theater

Alternatively inspirational and hilarious, “Two By Two,” directed by Joey Landwehr, explores the Biblical story of Noah. 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20 at Jewish Community Center’s Garfield Theatre, 4126 Executive Drive. (858) 457-3030. sdcjc.org/jc

La Jolla Playhouse

Location: 2910 La Jolla Village Drive. (858) 550-1010. lajollaplayhouse.org. “The Luckiest,” June 30 to July 29. Lissette is a vibrant and fiercely independent young woman. But when a sudden diagnosis shatters her world into pieces, she finds herself at odds with her mother and her best friend, who each come bearing strong opinions wrapped in good intentions.

Music by the Sea: Delirium Musicum

Delirium Musicum is a chamber orchestra dedicated to providing impassioned and engaging musical performances by a young generation of top musicians from LA. Wide-ranging music repertoire allows creative interpretation of the old masters as well as collaboration with contemporary composers in programs that speak to modern audiences. They will perform works by Brahms, Vivaldi, Puccini, Reich, Bersanetti and Locatelli. The concert is slated to take place 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Encinitas Library, 540 Cornish Drive. $14. deliriummusicum.com or tickets at bit.ly/2DkzOuC

Author and peace activist to debut his book at Warwick’s

Steve Slocum, peace activist and founder of SalaamUSA.org and author of the new book Why Do They Hate Us? Making Peace with the Muslim World will participate in Warwick’s “Weekend with Locals” from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, June 30 at Warwick’s, 7812 Girard Ave. Slocum has set out to dispel rumors, myths and post-9/11 xenophobia with the goal to create a mutual understanding between Muslims and non-Muslims. “Weekend with Locals” encourages local authors to share their work in order to bring new and diverse books to the community. Reach Warwick’s at (858) 454-0347 or warwicks.com

Bollywood Dancing for Adults

A class teaching a fusion of Indian and Western dance styles is slated to take place 4-5 p.m. Sundays, June 16, 23 and 30 at Performing Arts Workshop, 1465 Encinitas Blvd., Suite A102. The session will also provide a cardio workout. All levels are welcome. Bollywood Steps is an established Indian dance company with locations all over San Diego. Instructor Payal Nanavati will be teaching the class. $60/ month, four classes. (215) 327-8691. sdbollywoodsteps.com

Kizomba Classes with HarrisKizomba

The African partner dance from Angola, called Kizomba, will be taught by husband and wife teachers Allen and Nnenna Harris every Wednesday from June 12-26 from 8-9 p.m., Dance North County, 535 Encinitas Blvd. Open to all ages, no dance shoes required, wear flat comfortable shoes. $10, $30. (760) 453-3094. bit.ly/2Lc8swQ

Healing Arts Classes

Healing Arts Classes will be held for those recovering from brain injuries and/or neurological challenges. Participants may partake in self-expression through art, increasing skills, improving eye/hand coordination and enjoy the support of facilitator Denise McMurtrie. Supplies provided. Hosted by Synergy Art Foundation. Register at Pimstone.Deborah@scrippshealth.org or call (760) 633-6709. Classes take place 10:30 a.m. Saturday June 15, 4 p.m. Tuesdays June 18 and 25, Scripps Hospital Brain Injury Room, 354 Santa Fe Drive. Free.

Zumba: Gentle Dance Fitness Class for Cancer Recovery

Playful, easy, good-for-body-mind-spirit Zumba class is taught 3-4 p.m. every Wednesday at EOS Fitness, 780 Garden View Court. The class is free for all cancer patients and survivors. RSVP to NorthCountyCancerFitness.org or get more information at (858) 735-5708.

