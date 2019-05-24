Copyright © 2019, Rancho Santa Fe Review
Torrey Pines boys tennis wins CIF Southern California Championship

Team members are (kneeling) Brandon Wong, Matthew Sah, Michael Hao, Matteo Shafer, James Singer, Alex Stafford, Ayush Desai, David Ni; (standing) Ryan Park, Ryan Michalski, Eric Silberman, Zach Brumm, Eshan Talluri, Maxim Pogorelov, James Freedman, Raman Panchal, Kishan Shah.

The Torrey Pines High School boys tennis team culminated its remarkable 24-1 season by capturing the CIF-USTA Southern California Team Tennis Championship on May 18 at the Claremont Club. In the tournament finals, #3-seed Torrey Pines faced off against #2-seed and defending CIF SoCal champion Harvard-Westlake (Los Angeles), who in March handed the Falcons its only loss of the season. In a thrilling rematch, Torrey Pines avenged its loss to Harvard-Westlake by a score of 4-3. The Torrey Pines boys tennis team has earned the Southern California CIF crown in two of the last three years.

In previous rounds of competition, Torrey Pines bested #6-seed Palos Verdes High School 5-2 in the regional quarterfinals and then handily defeated #1-seed University High School of Irvine 6-1 in the regional semifinals. The Torrey Pines team is coached by Skip Strode.

