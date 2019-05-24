Torrey Pines boys tennis wins CIF Southern California Championship

The Torrey Pines High School boys tennis team culminated its remarkable 24-1 season by capturing the CIF-USTA Southern California Team Tennis Championship on May 18 at the Claremont Club. In the tournament finals, #3-seed Torrey Pines faced off against #2-seed and defending CIF SoCal champion Harvard-Westlake (Los Angeles), who in March handed the Falcons its only loss of the season. In a thrilling rematch, Torrey Pines avenged its loss to Harvard-Westlake by a score of 4-3. The Torrey Pines boys tennis team has earned the Southern California CIF crown in two of the last three years.

In previous rounds of competition, Torrey Pines bested #6-seed Palos Verdes High School 5-2 in the regional quarterfinals and then handily defeated #1-seed University High School of Irvine 6-1 in the regional semifinals. The Torrey Pines team is coached by Skip Strode.

