Torrey Pines Coach C Walk Against Cancer raises $10,474

The Torrey Pines High School Coach C Walk Against Cancer raised a total of $10,474.

Associated Student Body members Jake Noble and Arie Bialostozky took charge to plan the fifth annual Coach C Walk with help from the school’s Relay for Life club and Support Young Athletes.

The theme of this year’s walk was “Remembering, Supporting and Inspiring”, honoring Falcon family members whose lives have been impacted by cancer including “Coach C” Scott Chodorow, a beloved Torrey Pines ASB advisor and cheer coach who passed away from lymphoma in 2014 and Kit Moffett, a 19-year English teacher at Torrey Pines who passed away in December 2018.

ASB President Lindy Byrne, Arie Bialostozky, ASB Relay-For-Life President Emily Roshan and Jake Noble. Karen Billing

The walk also supported Torrey Pines junior Nick Herrmann as he battled osteosarcoma, bone cancer in his left fibula. On May 10, Nick announced that he is cancer free, completing his final round of chemotherapy. He is now working hard to return to the Falcons basketball team later this year.

About 360 people were in attendance at the March 30 5k and the money raised was split between the American Cancer Society and supporting Nick and his family. On May 16, Torrey Pines ASB and Support Young Athletes presented a $3,649 check to the Relay for Life Club on behalf of the American Cancer Society and a $6,825 check to Nick.

