San Dieguito River Park trail run, community fair on June 9

On Sunday, June 9 the San Dieguito River Park JPA will celebrate 30 years of environmental preservation, recreation and education with trail runs, a community fair, farmer’s market and silent auction from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead in Escondido.

The San Dieguito River Park 15k / 5k /1k / Tot Trot trail runs will begin at 7:30 a.m. Participants are invited to come run or walk along the beautiful trails adjacent to Lake Hodges, along both sides of Interstate 15 on nicely maintained trails with light rolling hills. The courses will be well marked with ample aide stations. The event will be professionally timed with live onsite and online results.

Following the races, guests can take a tour of the 19th century Sikes Adobe farmhouse, visit the North San Diego Certified Farmers’ Market (10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) or enjoy activities at the Community Fair (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) which will feature over 25 partner organizations and live music by the Prairie Sky Band.

The San Dieguito River Park JPA was formed on June 12, 1989 by the County of San Diego and the Cities of Del Mar, Escondido, Poway, San Diego, and Solana Beach. It was empowered to acquire, plan, design, improve, operate, and maintain the natural open space San Dieguito River Park—a focused planning area of 92,000 acres that extends from the ocean at Del Mar to Volcan Mountain in Julian The goals for the River Park are preservation, interpretation and public access to the varied natural and cultural resources of the river valley.

The Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead is located at 12655 Sunset Drive in Escondido. To register for the trail runs, visit sikesadobe.org and don’t forget to enter the discount code celebrate30years.

