Event briefs: May 16

North Coast Rep reveals intimate conversation as American, Soviet arms negotiators take ‘A Walk in the Woods’

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents “A Walk in the Woods” by Lee Blessing and featuring David Ellenstein and J. Todd Adams. Directed by Richard Baird. Performances begin Wednesday, May 29 and run through Sunday, June 23.

What really goes on behind the scenes of tense arms negotiations between powerful nations? Set in the midst of the Cold War, Lee Blessing’s gripping play, A Walk in the Woods, is especially relevant today. With talks seemingly at an impasse, the American and Soviet negotiators agree to meet informally while strolling through the peaceful forest. Their revealing and absorbing conversations, laced with warmth and humor, evolve through debate and discord, exploring unexpected and uncharted territory.

Nominated for a Pulitzer and a Tony Award, Blessing’s dramatic comedy was inspired by historic conversations between negotiators Paul H. Nitze and Yuli A Kvitsinsky who left the official 1982 Geneva sessions for an unofficial “walk in the woods.” For those yearning for a more enlightened world, this play is shrewdly observant and resonates with the ring of political truth.

Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

Fiesta del Sol

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce is ramping up for its annual Fiesta del Sol at Fletcher Cove Beach Park, celebrating 40 years of fun and festivities in collaboration with the Belly Up Tavern and the City of Solana Beach. More than 60,000 festival goers are expected to turn out for this two-day, free-entry event happening on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19.

In honor of the 40th anniversary, the Fiesta is going to be bigger than ever with more booths, 25 food vendors and trucks, and more than 200 arts and crafts vendors. The event also includes a great band lineup, beer and wine gardens and a fun zone for kids.

Free parking with free shuttle service is available from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. just off Lomas Santa Fe on Stevens Avenue and at the Del Mar Racetrack across from the track on Jimmy Durante Boulevard. The Fiesta is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. both Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19. For more information on the event, visit fiestadelsol.net.

Understanding How Medicare Works

Learn the facts about Medicare in a free workshop presented by Sharp HealthCare and the City of San Diego for those who are turning 65 or retiring. Tuesday, May 21, at 6:30 p.m. Carmel Valley Branch Library Community Room, 3919 Townsgate Dr., San Diego, 92130. Register at sharp.com/citywellness.

Meals on Wheels fiesta fundraiser

Meals on Wheels San Diego County invites San Diegans to its ¡Viva Seniors! Fiesta Gala and 10th Annual Chef Appetizer Challenge on Saturday, June 8, at 5:30 p.m. The theme-driven bash, which is Meals on Wheels San Diego County’s largest annual fundraiser, promises to be an over the top time. This event will raise critical funds to support the independence and well-being of over 3,200 seniors in San Diego County. Last year’s fundraiser gala raised $235,000 for San Diego homebound seniors.

The annual gala will be held in the Grande Ballroom at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina, 1380 Harbor Island Drive, San Diego. This benefit packs a bountiful evening of fun for foodies and philanthropists while helping this worthwhile cause. Reserve your tickets at mowgala.org or call (619) 278-4041.

Trio Ellas to perform at ‘Journeys to Citizenship’ benefit concert

Trio Ellas, a unique sound coming from mariachi roots, presents “Come Dream with Us,” a benefit concert supporting “Journeys to Citizenship” through North County Immigration and Citizenship Center on Sunday, May 19, 5-8 p.m. at Solana Beach Presbyterian Church, 120 Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach, CA.

The Trio’s debut album earned them a 2012 Latin Grammy nomination. The young trio is composed of Suemy Gonzalez (violin and vocals), Nelly Cortez (guitarron and vocals), a fourth generation mariachi musician, and Stephanie Amaro (guitar and vocals), currently a Team Wisin contestant on Telemundo’s La Voz US.

Tickets for adults are $60; student tickets are $30, including concert, silent auction and light supper on the patio. Tickets can be purchased at www.northcountycitizenship.org or by calling 858-509-2589.

Scripps 6th Annual Trauma Awareness Expo

The 6th Annual Trauma Awareness Expo will be held Saturday, May 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. This is a fun and free educational event for the whole family. Families will have the opportunity to meet San Diego’s amazing First Responders, explore equipment, and learn about careers from San Diego firefighters, lifeguards, SDPD, SWAT, SDPD K-9 Unit, Cal Fire, ambulance, rescue helicopters and more. Also available will be fun, interactive games and booths to educate families on important issues such as the dangers of distracted/impaired driving, drowning prevention, fall prevention, helmet safety and more.

The event will be held at Scripps Memorial Plaza’s front patio, 9888 Genesee Avenue, La Jolla, 92037. Parking validation will be provided.

Ferraris at Cielo

Ferrari Owners Club of San Diego will hold the 2nd annual “Ferraris at Cielo” event Sunday, June 2, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at 18021 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe, 92067.

On display will be many spectacular and rare Ferraris as well as Lamborghinis, and perhaps a few “Extra Special” automobiles of interest.

You can vote in the “People’s Choice” competition and help select the overall “Best In Show”. The judges will be selecting winners from several classes.

Come and enjoy the amazing automobiles and Italian music in the beautiful Rancho Santa Fe countryside. This is a free event that is open to the public.

Cinema By the Sea in Del Mar

The Del Mar Foundation announced announce the return of its Cinema By the Sea outdoor movie series on the beach. This year, movies will begin on the beach in front of the main lifeguard tower at 17th Street with Jason Statham battling a prehistoric shark in “The Meg,” while the next two films, “Incredibles 2” and “Back to the Future” will be shown at Powerhouse Park. Movies begin at sundown and the main features will be preceded by a Pixar short.

What’s playing: Saturday, May 18: “The Meg“ in front of the main lifeguard tower; Friday, May 31: “Incredibles 2“ at Powerhouse Park; Friday, June 21: “Back to the Future” at Powerhouse Park; Sunset times: May 18: 7:42 p.m.; May 31: 7:50 p.m.; June 21: 7:59 p.m.

Location: The beach in front of the main Lifeguard Tower at 1700 Coast Blvd., and Powerhouse Park.

Free skin cancer screenings

In honor of Skin Cancer Awareness Month this May, Dr. Melanie Palm, a board-certified dermatologist, will be offering free skin cancer screenings at Art of Skin MD, 437 S. Highway 101, Suite #217, Solana Beach, on Wednesday, May 22 from 1-5 p.m. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), over 96,000 adults in the U.S. will be diagnosed with skin cancer this year. However, the ASCO notes that skin cancer is the easiest form of cancer to treat if caught early. To make an appointment, call (858) 792-7546 or visit www.artofskinmd.com

Desperado show returns to Belly Up

It takes a lot of talent to pull off the vocals and musicianship of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit, but Southern California’s Premier Eagles tribute band, Desperado does it. These musicians have honed their skills and boast an “all live presentation.” No backing tracks or samplers are used in their show. Desperado truly challenges the audience to tell the difference between what they played live and the original recordings.

Desperado performs on Saturday, June 22 at the Belly Up at 9 p.m. Santana Ways opens the show. Tickets are $18/$20 and may be purchased at the venue’s box office, by phone at (858) 481.8140 or online at www.bellyup.com. The Belly Up is located at 143 S. Cedros Ave in Solana Beach. The show is 21+. Tickets go on sale on May 10.

CV Library: Senior Symposium May 20

Carmel Valley Library’s monthly Senior Symposium will be held Monday, May 20 at 1 p.m. The event will feature a presentation on the Advanced Healthcare Directive by San Diego County Health & Human Services. Learn about such issues as choosing a healthcare agent, having conversations with loved ones affected and completing an advanced healthcare directive. Discussion and refreshments will follow. The Carmel Valley Branch Library is located at 3919 Townsgate Drive, San Diego. For more information, contact Carmel Valley Library at (858) 552-1668.

Del Mar Art Lecture

Southwestern artists from Remington to California Impressionists: On Monday, May 20, speaker Robin Douglas, who is affiliated with the Oceanside Museum, will provide an insight of the artists. The art lecture will be held in St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Parish Hall, 15th and Maiden Lane (across from the Del Mar Plaza). Registration and refreshments at 9:30 a.m. and lecture from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Free for San Diego Museum of Art and North County Chapter members. $10 for others, Information: 760-704-6436.

Martiny exhibition on view at Madison Gallery

Artist Donald Martiny’s third solo exhibition, “SINGULARFORMS,” will be on display from its opening reception 6-9 p.m. Saturday, May 25 through Monday, July 22 at Madison Gallery, 320 S. Cedros Ave, Suite 200, Solana Beach. Martiny’s work concentrates on the importance of the brushstroke as a means of connection between artists and material. The artist employs pigments, polymer and gallons of paint, sometimes between 30-40 at a time, to create the right color and viscosity to produce each individual competition. He experiences painting as pushing and moving pure sensation and feeling, i.e. joy, tragedy, tenderness, affection, love, passion, energy. Admission to the gallery is free. Madison Gallery: (858) 523-9155 or info@madisongalleries.com

Bipolar support group meeting in Del Mar

The Del Mar branch of Depression Bipolar Support Alliance will meet from 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Pacifica Del Mar restaurant in the Del Mar Plaza. Family and friends are welcome. Parking is validated for the underground garage. For information about the group, contact Roger Alsabrook at 858-525-1509 or rogeralsabrook@yahoo.com.

Blood drive in Solana Beach

Saint James Catholic Church is hosting a blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank on Sunday, May 19, from 7:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. at 625 S. Nardo Ave, Solana Beach, 92075; upper parking lot. Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. All donors must show picture identification. Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, but walk-ins are welcome.

To schedule an appointment or for more information, visit www.sandiegobloodbank.org or call 1-800-4MY-SDBB (1-800-469-7322).

Beach Party to unveil new name of San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy

As nature supporters gather on the shores of Seaside Beach on the evening of May 17, 6-8 p.m., the final touches will be added to a giant sandcastle filled with wildlife scenes. San Elijo Lagoon Conservancy’s new name will be carved out before sunset, with beach games, drums and more fun.

Lifeguard Tower #11 on Seaside Beach: 2504 S. Coast Highway 101; south of Cardiff State Beach; restrooms onsite. Visit SanElijo.org

Planting Paradise: Flowers, Farms and Families Exhibit Grand Opening

The San Dieguito Heritage Museum will be hosting the grand opening of their newest exhibit, “Flowers, Farms and Families,” which explores the history over the last century of the floral industry in Encinitas, from family farms to major growers. The grand opening is free and will take place 4-5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 18. Following the grand opening is a Gala Dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The dinner event includes a farm-to-table dinner, live music and guest speaker Ari Novy of The San Diego Botanic Garden. Tickets: $110. Both the grand opening and the Gala Dinner take place at the Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. (760) 632-9711 or sdheritage.org

LIFE Film: ‘Tattooed Trucks of Nepal—Horn Please’

UCSD lecturer emeritus and former Peace Corps volunteer Ron Ranson will present a “sneak preview” of his latest film, filmed in Nepal. This exciting and informative documentary depicts the artistic way Nepali freight trucks are painted. Free. Shown 1-3 p.m., Friday, May 17 at San Elijo Campus of MiraCosta College, 3333 Manchester Ave., Room 204. lifesanelijo@gmail.com

Encinitas Guitar Orchestra concert

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra, a group of 35 local amateur and professional guitarists, will perform in concert Friday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 925 Balour, Encinitas.

The Encinitas Guitar Orchestra will perform selections from around the world, including music from China, the UK, South America, and Africa. Attendees will hear all styles of music from classical to jazzy to Spanish, to contemporary.

For more information, including upcoming guitar workshops, visit the www.encinitasguitarorchestra.com and or contact Peter Pupping at Guitar Sounds, (760) 815-5616 or peter@guitarsounds.com. A suggested donation of $12 will be accepted at the door.

Coming of Age Film Festival

The Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA) announces the 9th annual Coming of Age Film Festival in partnership with San Diego State University professors. These free film screenings will highlight a different topic related to aging every Friday in May through May 31. Joaquin Anguera, Ph.D., retired professor of gerontology, School of Social Work at San Diego State University, will introduce films and moderate a question and answer after the films.

This festival’s films discussions explore topics relating to intergenerational issues and lifelong growth.

Date and Time: Every Friday in May at 7 p.m. Location: 1649 El Prado, San Diego, CA 92101. Registration: Free first come, first served at MOPA. Visit www.mopa.org for more information.

The Rat Pack

Coastal Cities Jazz Band presents “Direct from Las Vegas: The Rat Pack.” Andy DiMino will star as Dean Martin, Lambus Dean as Sammy Davis Jr. and Sebastian Anzaldo as Frank Sinatra. This performance will take place at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 9 at Carlsbad Community Church, 3175 Harding St. To purchase tickets in advance, call Gary Adcock at (858) 775-1113.

San Diego Jewish Arts Festival

San Diego Repertory Theatre has announced the lineup for the 26th annual Lipinsky Family San Diego Jewish Arts Festival. The festival will be held from May 26 through June 11 and will feature a slate of 13 performances across multiple San Diego and North County venues. Performances will include music, theater and art.

Tickets for the festival are available now and can be purchased in-person at the San Diego REP box office, by calling 619-544-1000 or online at sdrep.org. Many performances during the festival require a separate ticket.

A full list of event locations, ticket prices and dates is available online.

Volunteers invited to help improve trails

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy is participating in National Trails Day at Gonzales Canyon Open Space Preserve in Del Mar on Saturday, June 1, 9 a.m.-noon.

Volunteers are invited by the Conservancy (SDRVC), REI, and the San Diego Mountain Biking Association to participate in improving trails within the Gonzales Canyon Open Space Preserve and tend SDRVC’s 2018–2019 habitat-restoration sites in Gonzales Canyon. Gloves, tools, and water will be provided. All ages welcome with waiver.

This event is free. Ample free parking is at the trailhead, 13510 Sword Way in Del Mar, 92130. Contact Jonathan Appelbaum, SDRVC Conservation manager, at Jonathan@sdrvc.org.

Register at www.rei.com/events/9999/92232/243914

Music in the Air

 This year’s Athenaeum music lecture series continues 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 16 and 23, as pianist Jacquelyne Silver examines the brilliance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Louis Moreau Gottschalk. Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St., La Jolla. Tickets: $17-$22. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/music-lectures

 The three-part Acoustic Evenings Series (featuring a total of nine performers) continues with Hugh Gaskins, Jim Earp and Travis Oliver, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 17; and next with Sue Palmer, Rob Deez and Angelo Pizarro, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 24 at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St.. La Jolla. Individual shows: $12-$17. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/acoustics

 The 29th annual Barbara and William Karatz chamber concert series concludes 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 20 with the LA Philharmonic Septet at Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, 1008 Wall St.. La Jolla. Hear Richard Strauss’s “Till Eulenspiegel, einmal anders!” (arr. by Hasenoehrl) and Beethoven’s “Septet in E-flat Major, op. 20.” Tickets: $40-$45. (858) 454-5872. ljathenaeum.org/chamber

 The Green Flash Concert series kicks off 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 22 with Tommy Castro and the Painkillers. Legendary blues and soul performer Castro is known for his deep blues and funky grooves. Joey Harris & The Mentals open. Birch Aquarium, 2300 Expedition Way. $33-$38 per show, $155-$175 series. (858) 534-3474. aquarium.ucsd.edu

At UC San Diego

 Native La Jollan and MFA candidate in Visual Arts at UC San Diego, Maya VanderSchuit hosts her MFA thesis exhibition art show, noon to 3 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, with the closing reception 5 p.m. May 23. Visual Arts Main Gallery, 252 Russell Lane, UCSD campus. “Soft Wave, Electric Soul,” is a mixed-media installation. mayavanderschuit.wordpress.com

 UC San Diego’s ninth annual Powwow, presented by the Native American Student Alliance, is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18 at Marshall Field on campus, 9500 Gilman Drive. All are welcome to experience a Native American tradition, full of dancing, singing and friendship. ucsd.nasa@gmail.com

Worth a Drive

 “Art & Empire: The Golden Age of Spain” features more than 100 works by leading artists from Spain and its global territories during the pivotal years of around 1600 to 1750, on view May 18 through Sept. 2 at San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. $15 admission. (619) 232-7931. sdmart.com

 San Diego Symphony presents “Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5,” with the West Coast premiere of Alyssa Weinberg’s “Reign of Logic,” Glazunov’s “Violin Concerto” and Tchaikovsky’s “Symphony No. 5,” 8 p.m. Saturday, May 18 and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19. Copley Symphony Hall, 750 B St., downtown San Diego. Tickets from $20. (619) 235-0804. sandiegosymphony.org

 Museum of Photographic Arts’ Coming of Age Film Festival presents films that highlight a different topic related to aging: the next ones are “Finding Your Feet,” 7 p.m. May 17 and “Alive Inside,” 7 p.m. May 24 at 1649 El Prado in Balboa Park, San Diego. Free. (619) 238-7559. mopa.org

