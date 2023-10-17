Corcoran’s Cathedral boys among select CIF Open Division water polo contenders

Fifth-year Cathedral Catholic Boys Water Polo Head Coach Tommy Corcoran is not the type of person who puts winning ahead of everything else. On the other hand, that approach has definitely not stood in the way of achieving ample success on a regular basis.

He describes his coaching philosophy as “having high expectations, a team that works hard and is extremely disciplined and teaching them all of the things I learned from the game while making sure we always challenge and push ourselves so that each player grows as a student, an athlete and a person.”

While that statement is clear, his slant on scheduling provides further insight into Corcoran’s value of process over outcome. On an annual basis, he fills the Cathedral calendar with the toughest opponents possible regardless the potential result .

To date, all of his 15-8 squad’s losses this year have come against powerhouse teams from Orange and Los Angeles County or Northern California. “Competition is always a good thing and it produces lessons that are beneficial in the classroom and in life as well as the pool,” said Corcoran. “I believe in the concept that iron sharpens iron.

In his fifth year at the helm, Coach Tommy Corcoran has taken the Don boys to three CIF Open title games.

(Ken Grosse)

“This year, we’ve had a lot of really close games against really good teams. Win or lose, I’ve never left one of those games with a bad taste in my mouth.”

Make no mistake about it, though, Corcoran likes to win, or as he says, “life is always a little more beautiful after a win.” He’s also experienced quite a bit of water polo’s “beautiful” side in his 37 years. As a player, he was a sophomore on Coronado High School’s 2001 CIF Championship unit as well as runner-up teams the following two seasons. In his senior year he was the San Diego prep Player of the Year.

Corcoran played four years as a center for USC, racking up 90 goals, winning an NCAA Championship (2005), placing second twice and earning first team All-America and All-Mountain Pacific Sports Federation honors as a senior captain. After graduating from Southern Cal, he played professionally in Spain and had an extended stint with the USA National Team, making the World Cup roster and barely missing out on a 2012 Olympic Games slot.

Senior Victor Bonhomme is a solid presence in goal.

(Ken Grosse)

He got his start in coaching as an assistant coach at Loyola High School (LA), his first head coaching opportunity at St. Ignatius College Prep in San Francisco and moved back to San Diego after accepting his current position at Cathedral Catholic in 2019.

Taking over an already successful Don program, Corcoran has kept its trajectory in an upward direction, winning the CIF Open Division crown in 2021 after finishing second the two years prior. Last fall, Cathedral was knocked out by Vista in the semi-finals, but appears ready to challenge for the section pinnacle again in 2023.

In the past two weeks, the Dons have gotten the better of both teams that made the 2022 CIF final. They knocked off defending champion Bishop’s, which has also won three of the last four San Diego Open Division titles, 16-9, at the Harvard Westlake-hosted Delfina Classic, and then scored the last three goals in a 10-7 home victory over La Jolla. Corcoran likes what he’s seen from this year’s group so far.

All-around senior standout Ben Mirisch is slated to play at USC next year.

(Ken Grosse)

“Our team is dynamic and versatile,” said Corcoran, who is also teaches Spanish at Cathedral. “We have a lot of players who can play a lot of positions which makes it fun to be able to move people around to be successful.

“From a team perspective, we have a huge heart and regardless the competition or situation, they always believe they’re in every game and can win it.”

The Don roster includes nine seniors, eight sophomores and four freshmen. All four of the first-year players are regulars on Corcoran’s 9-to10 man field rotation.

“We have a little bit of youth, a little bit of experience,” said Corcoran. “The veterans guide and as the season progresses, the youth grows. Up to this point, it’s been a fun ride and I’m looking forward to seeing where it takes us.”

Braylen Axline is one piece of a talented freshman class.

(Ken Grosse)

The top goal scorers include two seniors, versatile USC-bound Ben Mirisch and top perimeter defender Orion Erwin, a Navy commit, creative sophomore sharpshooter Max Arnold and freshman Braylen Axline, whose brother Bennett was a member of the ’21 CIF championship team.

Corcoran says the impact of the 6-6 Mirisch’s upbeat personality is “one of the keys to this team’s success” and touts Erwin as “an incredible student of the game.”

Another indispensable presence is 6-1 senior Victor Bonhomme, the returning starter in goal, who turned away three five-meter penalty shots against La Jolla. “Victor’s been phenomenal and brings a ton of experience on the back end,” stated Corcoran. “He’s got great technique, awareness and instinct and is brimming with well-deserved confidence right now.”

Bo Clemens, a playmaker who typically defends an opponent’s best attacker, and “workhorse” Will Zimmer, a contributor on both ends of the pool, are another pair of solid seniors at Corcoran’s disposal. Sophomore Colin McPhail, labeled a “blue collar, old school-style defender” by his coach, also sees regular minutes.

Meanwhile, Braxline is part of a trio, along with 6-7 center defender Jeff Taylor and lefty facilitator Amon Bruhn, that Corcoran calls the “best three-player freshmen group in the country.”

Using CIF performance as a measuring stick, it would be fair to call Cathedral Catholic and Bishop’s the top two boys’ water polo programs in San Diego. The two schools have accounted for seven of the nine Open Division banners awarded since the section evolved to that model in 2014. What would capturing this season’s championship mean for Cathedral?

“I think it would solidify us in San Diego’s top echelon,” said Corcoran. “It would also help put us closer to the elite echelon from a statewide and nationwide perspective.

“Right now the epicenter of boys water polo in the state is Orange County and LA—we want to be part of pushing that further south—it’s totally possible with the athletes we have in San Diego.”

And how would he rate his club’s chances in this season’s section hunt?

“The most important aspect is us,” said Corcoran. “We’ve got all the components and when we play Cathedral ball, I like our chances against anyone in the county.

“There are no guarantees, though. The regular season wins are nice and always helpful for confidence but the playoffs are a different territory. There are teams, Bishop’s and La Jolla among them, that are capable if we’re not ready to play our best.

“The expectation is to come out on top but in the playoffs, anything can happen.” The CIF Playoffs begin Tuesday, Nov. 7, with the finals slated for Saturday, Nov. 11. All matches are at La Jolla’s Coggan Family Aquatics Complex.