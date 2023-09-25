Torrey Pines’ Natalia Mochernak is a Mandarin-speaking ‘A’ student who shines on, off tennis court

Singles or doubles? Doubles or singles? Pound away relentlessly from the baseline or team with a partner and bang volleys at the net?

For Torrey Pines High School senior Natalia Mochernak, it’s a flip of the coin.

“I don’t really prefer one over the other,” said the left-handed Mochernak.

She’s skilled at both. In her freshman and sophomore seasons, Mochernak advanced to the CIF San Diego Section semifinals in singles. Last year, she switched to doubles and again progressed to the CIF semis.

“She’s kind of a baseliner who can come in to the net,” said Steve Adamson, the director of tennis at the Barnes Tennis Center and one of multiple coaches who has worked with Mochernak. “Actually, she’s got very good hands when she plays doubles.”

Torrey Pines High School’s Natalia Mochernak takes on Irene Torres during a Sept. 6 match at Cathedral Catholic. (Alejandro Tamayo/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mochernak’s multiple skills with a tennis racket in her hand reflect her life off the court. It would be easier to list the things Mochernak isn’t good at.

Academics? She has taken multiple advanced placement courses, earning a 4.67 GPA.

Linguistics? The daughter of parents who emigrated from Russia, Mochernak’s first language is Russian, which is spoken at home. Her father worked in China when Mochernak was young. As a result, she speaks Mandarin, plus English and Spanish.

Artistic skills? Mochernak, is the features editor of the school newspaper, The Falconer.

“She’s very bright and also a real good thinker,” said Mia Boardman Smith, Torrey Pines’ journalism adviser.

“She comes up with great story ideas and her writing is impeccable. It needs very little editing, which is nice. She keeps track of what’s going on in the world. At story meetings, she pitches interesting stories. She’s exceptional, she really is.”

A volunteer? Second Serve, a program started by Del Norte High School senior Ayana Shah and her sister Amani, has donated more than 20,000 tennis rackets, shoes and articles of clothing to 26 states and 14 countries. Mochernak has collected nearly 200 items for the program.

“She is so sweet, one of the kindest tennis players I know,” said Ayana Shah.

Said Adamson: “Down the road, she’s going to be doing something great for humanity. That’s for sure. She’s very conscientious.”

A shadow of Torrey Pines High School tennis player Natalia Mochernak. (Alejandro Tamayo/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mochernak is currently coached by Larry Stefanki. Once ranked 35th in the world, Stefanki has coached numerous professionals, most notably John McEnroe and Andy Roddick.

“No matter what’s going on at school, anything in my life I’m going through, I know I can go out on the court, be with him, and he’ll be the same every day,” said Mochernak. “I’ll get that same grit from him. He’s so incredibly hard working. I aspire to be like him in every way.”

University Tennis Rating is the metric used to rank amateur and professional tennis players. Mochernak’s rating is 8.32, fourth among San Diego Section girls. Her Torrey Pines teammate, senior and reigning section singles champion Rebecca Kong, is rated No. 1 at 8.77. Kate Prichard of Patrick Henry is second (8.53) and Canyon Crest Academy’s Chaeyule Kang is third (8.38).

In singles, Mochernak is respected as a dogged player, someone who relentlessly chases down shots, keeps the ball in play and wears down opponents.

“She’s like a full grinder,” said Shah. “She will get every ball back, no matter what.”

“You’ll have to defeat her. She will not lose,” said Torrey Pines coach Don Chu. “I’ve never seen her, in three-plus years now, give up on a ball. If you hit a passing shot and defeat her, she’ll applaud you every time.”

Natalia Mochernak looks out during a Sept. 6 match at Cathedral Catholic.

(Alejandro Tamayo/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Mochernak gets the fighter’s mentality from her parents. Her father works in ship brokering. Her mother is a Russian translator who has worked with Ukrainian refugees.

“My mother didn’t speak English at all (when they came to the United States),” said Natalia, who was born in the United States. “My parents have that immigrant mindset. Work hard. Fight for everything. That selflessness is what keeps pushing me. Everything I do is because of my parents and everything I am is because of them.”

While there is no quit to Mochernak’s game, where she can improve is playing more freely, not being afraid to hit out when the opportunity arises.

Sitting outside a Solana Beach coffee shop, Mochernak said: “I’m still working through it. Even now, I get really tight, especially on my forehand. It’s hard for me to just ...”

Mochernak lets out a slow breath.

“Let myself go, hit the shots,” she continues. “Everyone gets nervous, but for me it was really, really difficult. I would be so scared of missing that I wouldn’t hit my shots.”

To cope, she reminds herself that even Novak Djokovic occasionally dumps an easy sitter into the net.

“Sometimes,” she said, “you have to laugh it off.”

Mochernak returned Monday from Japan, where she was invited to coach a United States team in a junior tournament. She played in a singles tournament, winning the 18-and-under class.

She wants to play tennis in college but finding the right fit academically will play a bigger factor in her decision than tennis. As to what drew her to the game, Mochernak turned to her artistic bent and provided an eloquent analogy.

“I think the best way for me to describe tennis is that it’s like a sibling,” she said. “There are times you absolutely hate it. It’s bugging you and you want to bang your head against the wall. You’re going crazy.

“Then, it’s always there for you. You love it. And you know it loves you, no matter what.”