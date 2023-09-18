RSF_WHITE_GREY.svg
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY RANKINGS: Torrey Pines, Cathedral Catholic top lists

San Diego Union-Tribune
Cross Country Coaches’ Poll

Boys

1. Torrey Pines
2. Sage Creek
3. Westview
4. Canyon Crest Academy
5. La Costa Canyon
6. Cathedral Catholic
7. Poway
8. Del Norte
9. El Camino
10. Rancho Bernardo

Girls

1. Cathedral Catholic
2. Del Norte
3. Poway
4. La Jolla
5. Canyon Crest Academy
6. Scripps Ranch
7. University City
8. Torrey Pines
9. Rancho Bernardo
10. La Costa Canyon

