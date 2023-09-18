HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY RANKINGS: Torrey Pines, Cathedral Catholic top lists
Cross Country Coaches’ Poll
Boys
1. Torrey Pines
2. Sage Creek
3. Westview
4. Canyon Crest Academy
5. La Costa Canyon
6. Cathedral Catholic
7. Poway
8. Del Norte
9. El Camino
10. Rancho Bernardo
Girls
1. Cathedral Catholic
2. Del Norte
3. Poway
4. La Jolla
5. Canyon Crest Academy
6. Scripps Ranch
7. University City
8. Torrey Pines
9. Rancho Bernardo
10. La Costa Canyon
