RSF Dodgers team wins Majors Little League championship two years in a row

Baseball is more than a cherished sport, it’s a time-honored tradition in Rancho Santa Fe. Run by local volunteers, Rancho Santa Fe Little League (RSFLL) has been providing youth baseball for the community since 1964. This season proved as popular as ever as the community rallied around the RSFLL Major Dodgers who won their second consecutive championship led by coaches Brian Robbins and Patrick Speer.

“Defending a championship is never an easy task,” said Robbins. “This group of kids were really special. Not only did they show grit and determination in games and throughout the season, especially in the playoffs, but they also bonded and worked hard in practice while making sure we all had fun. In fact, Coach Patrick Speer and I had the most fun practicing with these kids. Winning the championship was just icing on that cake!”

The RSFLL Major Dodgers successfully defended their Majors Division title by defeating the RSFLL Major Twins 13-8 in the championship game.

The defending champions started out with strong offensive play with six runs scored in the first inning alone. Overall, RSFLL Major Dodgers players Louie Rosso, Greyden Speer, Bennett Moreland and Asher Rosen each put two runs on the scoreboard. Additionally, RSFLL Major Dodgers players Landon Robbins, Luke Labrum, Justin Mandel, Ellie Gamel, and Loren Vieira contributed one run each.

Leading up to the final championship game, the RSFLL Major Dodgers won against the RSFLL Major Padres 7-2 and the RSFLL Major Royals 7-4 in playoff games.

The RSFLL champions of the Minor AAA Division were the RSFLL Pirates led by coaches Dave Clark and Sumeet Parekh. Coaches Steve Finley and Mehemet Okur of the RSFLL Padres won the Minor AA Division. The RSFLL Yankees won the Minor A Division with coaches Vanessa Luna and Matt Hartunian.