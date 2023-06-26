Rancho Santa Fe Little League All-Stars team shuts out Escondido National 14-0

Rancho Santa Fe Little League (RSFLL) 12u Baseball All-Stars defeated Escondido National Little League All-Stars 14-0 in a California District 21 Tournament game on June 15.

RSFLL All-Stars started the game with a 2-0 lead in the first inning with two runs by Tommy Pennock and Greyden Speer.

Pennock knocked it out of the park with a grand slam in the second inning to bring the score to 9-0 with runs by Pennock, Speer, Rosso, James Crecion, Bennett Moreland, Cole Hamilton, Soren Glomsrud, and Oliver Parekh.

In the third inning runs were scored by Crecion, Pennock, Glomsrud, and Parekh. In the final inning Hamilton scored an RBI (runs batted in) double.

Front row: Tommy Pennock, Landon Robbins, Greyden Speer. Back row: Andy Pennock, Brian Robbins, Louie Rosso, Soren Glomsrud, Oliver Parekh, Bennett Moreland, Cole Hamilton, Noah Holyoak, Connor Clark.

(C. Rosso)

Starting pitcher Louie Rosso achieved the shutout through a combination of pitches, including fastballs, cutters, and curveballs. Rosso pitched the entire game without giving up any runs and six strike-outs. The game was nearly a no-hitter for Rosso with only one base hit by Escondido National Little League All-Stars out of the 44 game pitches.

The game played at Escondido American Little League was shortened to four innings due to the 10-run Little League rule. Rancho Santa Fe Little League (RSFLL) 12u Baseball All-Stars is led by head coach Patrick Speer with assistant coaches Brian Robbins, Andy Pennock, and Sean Moreland.

