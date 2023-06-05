Five Torrey Pines graduates become national lacrosse champions

History was made on Memorial Day when five Torrey Pines Falcons lacrosse alumni helped win Notre Dame’s first-ever Division 1 Lacrosse National Championship.

Jono Zissi, head coach of the Torrey Pines men’s lacrosse program, stated, “I am incredibly proud and humbled at all that these boys have accomplished and the legacy they left during their time here at Torrey Pines.”

No NCAA D1 Lacrosse Championship team in the history of the game has ever had more than five players from the same high school located anywhere other than the East Coast.

Notre Dame was 14-2 for the season – the two losses to the University of Virginia. They met UVA again in the semi-finals on Saturday, May 27, at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. With a crowd of over 32,000 watching, Notre Dame claimed victory in overtime 13-12.

On Memorial Day, the team matched up with #1 ranked Duke. Notre Dame led 6-1 at half-time. Duke came back in the third quarter but could not keep up with the Fighting Irish. Final Score: Notre Dame 13 - Duke 9.

Marco Napolitano, starting defenseman for Notre Dame, was named the NCAA’s Men’s Elite 90 Award (highest GPA of the four tournament final teams) with a 3.94 GPA in biological sciences.