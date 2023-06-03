RSF Tennis Club Women’s B Team wins winter season of North Coast Invitational

Rancho Santa Fe Women’s B Tennis Team defeated seven other local teams in B Division Flight 2 to win the winter season of North Coast Invitational San Diego. It was a rough season, with six of the 14 matches having to be rescheduled due to the unexpected weekly rains this winter season. Competition was four sets of doubles over 14 weeks of matches. RSF fielded a strong line-up, with 18 players this season.

Elia Surran, the team’s captain, led the tennis charge and powered through the 14-week season and the scheduling challenges caused by the rainouts. Her team thanked her and co-captain Holly Carter with a luncheon at the end of the season at RSF’s Golf Club restaurant. When asked about this season’s exciting win, Surran commented, “It takes a team. This season was a full team effort.”

It was a memorable season, not just due to the unusually rainy weather, but the notable injury of one of the team’s players, Maritia Walper. Walper played hard and won well all season until she lunged for a match-winning point, hit the ball over the net to end and win the game/set/match, then caught her shoe and fell to the court, breaking a bone in her foot. Everyone was quite concerned about Walper, but she was pleased to have won the match. Unfortunately, a trip to the doctor informed her that she would be off the tennis courts for the rest of the season while her bone and foot healed. Walper is pictured in the team photo, her foot still in a boot.

When asking Walper about the incident, she replied, “It was worth it.”

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club was named 2023 Club of the Year by the USTA San Diego Chapter.