Rancho Santa Fe resident wins San Diego Youth Lacrosse Association 2023 Player of the Year

Harrison Jacobsen, 14, was selected as the 2023 Player of the Year by San Diego Youth Lacrosse Association. Harrison plays attack/midfield for the Rancho Santa Fe Eagles 7th/8th grade boys lacrosse team. The Eagles won the San Diego Division title with a victory against rival Carmel Valley.

This is Harrison’s eighth year playing lacrosse for Rancho Santa Fe Eagles; he started in kindergarten.

Harrison is an honor roll student at R. Roger Rowe School and will be attending Torrey Pines High School in the fall. He is an active member of Teen Volunteers in Action (TVIA) Chapter 3. Harrison is a multi-year San Diego Youth Lacrosse All-Star player. He also plays for RC Blues and West Coast Starz. His West Coast Starz team (2027) is ranked #5 in the nation by US Club Lacrosse. Harrison is a starting midfielder.