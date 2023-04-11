Horses with local ties finish 1-2 at Santa Anita’s Grade II, $200,500 Charles Whittingham Stakes

Offlee Naughty, bred by Gary and Mary West of Rancho Santa Fe, overtook the leaders in the stretch and posted a one-length win over Dicey Mo Chara.

Two horses with local ties finished 1-2 in the Grade II, $200,500 Charles Whittingham Stakes on Santa Anita Derby Day (April 8) in Arcadia.

Offlee Naughty, bred by Gary and Mary West of Rancho Santa Fe, overtook the leaders in the stretch and posted a one-length win over Dicey Mo Chara (pictured). The latter, co-owned by Del Mar resident and Rancho Temescal principal Tim Cohen, finished three-quarters of a length ahead of Opry.

With John Velazquez in the saddle, Offlee Naughty traveled 1 1/4 miles on the turf in 2:02.45.

“He is showing a lot of talent, but still kind of learning,” Velazquez said. “Last couple of races, he put it together what he needs to do. He broke a little slow, so I waited until the backstretch to let everybody go, and finally picked it up at the three-eighths pole and went back to the inside. At the quarter pole down the stretch, he came running for me.”

Offlee Naughty is trained by Michael McCarthy and owned by James M. and Donna Daniell.

Later on the card, And Tell Me Nolies, trained by Encinitas resident Peter Miller and winner of last summer’s Del Mar Debutante, finished second behind Faiza in the Grade II, $401,500 Santa Anita Oaks. Miller confirmed Sunday that his 3-year-old filly will head to Churchill Downs for a start in the Kentucky Oaks on May 5.