RSF Attack Girls 2009 soccer team wins State Cup

RSF Attack Girls 2009 team members
RSF Attack Girls 2009 soccer team members with their 2023 SOCAL State Cup Championship trophy.
(Copyright of RSF Youth Soccer)
The Rancho Santa Fe Attack Girls 2009 soccer team recently won the 2023 SOCAL State Cup Championship. The team, coached by Director of Coaching Malcolm Tovey, was crowned Champion after participating in multiple weekends of play against 32 other competing teams from throughout Southern California.
The team advanced through bracket play without losing a game to make it to the final, giving up only one goal through four elimination rounds and beating Vista Storm in a 5-0 shutout in the finals.

