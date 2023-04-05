RSF Attack Girls 2009 soccer team wins State Cup
Share
The Rancho Santa Fe Attack Girls 2009 soccer team recently won the 2023 SOCAL State Cup Championship. The team, coached by Director of Coaching Malcolm Tovey, was crowned Champion after participating in multiple weekends of play against 32 other competing teams from throughout Southern California.
The team advanced through bracket play without losing a game to make it to the final, giving up only one goal through four elimination rounds and beating Vista Storm in a 5-0 shutout in the finals.
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.