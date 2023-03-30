Torrey Pines junior varsity boys volleyball team wins championship at West Coast Challenge

The Torrey Pines High School junior varsity boys volleyball team went undefeated at the Junior Varsity West Coast Challenge which took place at Valhalla High School in El Cajon on Saturday, March 23. The JV West Coast Challenge High School Tournament consisted of pool play with 16 high school teams: Torrey Pines, Grossmont, Point Loma, Escondido Charter, Canyon Crest, Bonita Vista, Granite Hills, Steele Canyon, Eastlake, Ramona, Valhalla, San Diego, Poway, Santana, West Hills, and Mission Hills. All matches in the pool play were best of three, rally-scored to 25 points in the first two, and rally to 15 when a third game was required. Playoffs consisted of one game to 25 points.

The Torrey Pines junior varsity squad won against Poway High School in the championship game in the “Gold” division in two matches. There are 16 players on the junior varsity team at Torrey Pines High School and they are led by Coach Noly Gomez. This is Noly’s first year coaching at Torrey Pines High School. The junior varsity roster at Torrey Pines consists of Beckett Ribeiro-Greenbaum, Ben Soudak, Benji Yung, Bjorne Hawe, Caden Gomez, Cooper Woodhall, David Kim, Declan Flanagan, Mimi Mascaro, Gordon Zhang, Hunter Farrell, Juan Camacho Ortiz, Luke Renner, Noah Kimm, and Will Mullen.