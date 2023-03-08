Locally-owned Quattroelle wins Grade II, $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes

Quattroelle, co-owned by Del Mar resident Rancho Temescal principal Tim Cohen, was among the stakes winners on Big ‘Cap Day (March 4) at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia.

The 5-year-old Irish-bred mare rallied in the stretch to win the Grade II, $200,000 Buena Vista Stakes by a half-length over Macadamia (pictured). Closing Remarks finished strongly to finish a length behind in third.

Under jockey Hector Berrios, Quattroellle completed the mile on the turf in 1:35.74.

“Patience is what I had,” Berrios said. “When you know you have a good mare, you can just wait for the right time to make your move. She was ready to move on the turn. When you are the ‘favorite,’ everyone is looking at you. I waited for that moment to move, and she did the rest.”

Quattroellle is trained by Jeff Mullins.

Other entrants with local connections on Big ‘Cap Day included Defunded (third, Grade I, $500,000 Santa Anita Handicap), co-owned by part-time Del Mar resident Mike Pegram; Air Force Red (fifth, Grade I, $500,000 Frank E. Kilroe Mile Stakes), co-owned by Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, which is headed by Rancho Santa Fe resident Aron Wellman; and Genius Jimmy (eighth, Grade II, $400,000 San Felipe Stakes), co-owned by Bill Strauss of Del Mar.