Local racehorses perform well at Santa Anita’s opening day
Opening day of Santa Anita Park’s winter/spring meet on Dec. 26 was stocked with stakes races, which featured a number of locally-connected racehorses. Tim Cohen of Del Mar - who is principal of Rancho Temescal - co-owned a couple of entrants, including Dicey Mo Chara, winner of the Grade II, $200,000 San Gabriel Stakes (pictured). Flashiest was a half-length behind in second, while Masteroffoxhounds finished an additional length back in third. Prince Abama - owned by Michael House of Rancho Santa Fe - crossed the line in fourth. Under jockey Juan Hernandez, Dicey Mo Chara completed 1 1/8 miles on the turf in 1:47.78. He is trained by Leonard Powell.
Cohen’s other runners during the day included I’m a Gambler (fourth, Grade II, $200,000 Santa Anita Mathis Mile) and Bellstreet Bridie (11th, Grade I, $300,000 American Oaks).
Trainer Peter Miller of Encinitas had several horses on the card, as well: Handy Dandy (fifth, Santa Anita Mathis Mile), who is co-owned by Michael Nentwig of Del Mar; Apprehend (sixth, Grade I, $300,000 Runhappy Malibu Stakes); and Perfect Flight (ninth, Runhappy Malibu Stakes).
Midnight Memories - who is co-owned by part-time Del Mar resident Mike Pegram - was fourth in the Grade I, $300,000 La Brea Stakes.
