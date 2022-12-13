Advertisement
Sports

Battle of the birds: Torrey Pines Falcons take on CCA Ravens

The Falcons' Maksim Makar looks to control the ball.
(Anna Scipione)
Del Mar Times
In a night game under a full moon, the Torrey Pines High School Falcons varsity boys soccer team matched up against the Canyon Crest Academy Ravens in the North Coast Elite Tournament on Dec. 7.

The Falcons beat the Ravens 2-0 on goals by seniors Kian El-Ansary and Andre Philibbosian.

Kian El-Ansary celebrates a goal.
(Anna Scipione)

League play for both squads will begin in January. The Falcons are coming into the season as the defending North County Coastal League champions and CIF State Regional champs.

Andre Philibbosian
(Anna Scipione)

SportsPrep Sports

