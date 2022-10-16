Advertisement
Sports

Torrey Pines volleyball honors the class of 2023

Audrey Adam, Ayana Johnson, Alex McGillivray, Coach Brennan Dean, Katerina Lutz, Grace Flanagan and Nikki Quinn.
(Anna Scipione)
By Karen Billing
Del Mar Times
The Torrey Pines High School girls volleyball team celebrated senior night on Oct. 13, the night spiked with a victory over Carlsbad in straight sets.

Nikki Quinn with her biggest fans.
(Anna Scipione)

The team is graduating six student-athletes in the class of 2023: Audrey Adam, Ayana Johnson, Alex McGillivray, Coach Brennan Dean, Katerina Lutz, Grace Flanagan and Nikki Quinn.

Five of the seniors have already committed to play volleyball at the next level: Grace to Santa Clara, Alex to University of Maryland, Nikki to Duke, Katerina to UCLA and Ayana to South Carolina University.

The Falcons are undefeated in league matches and their last regular season matchup will be against rival La Costa Canyon on Oct. 20.

Ayana Johnson with her parents.
(Anna Scipione)
Alex McGillivray and her family.
(Anna Scipione)
Audrey Adam and her family.
(Anna Scipione)

Karen Billing

