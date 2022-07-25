San Diego Saints 13u baseball team wins tournament championship in season finale

Rancho Santa Fe-based San Diego Saints 13U baseball team concluded its season with another tournament championship. The Saints traveled to Dallas to compete in the 2022 Texas Title Tournament, against a pool of 15 other teams from California, Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas.

The Saints went undefeated in pool play games Thursday through Saturday, earning the top seed for the playoffs.

On Sunday, Saints opened championship play with a resounding 18-1 win over Colorado Bighorns, then in the semi-final game, led by Ryder Cielen’s no-hitter, the Saints shut out Canes Texas, winning 10-0. In the championship final, Jose Partida led Saints to the title past Marucci Elite, by pitching a complete game with 9 strikeouts.

The 13U Saints competed in 10 tournaments this season, reaching the title game in all 10, winning championships in eight, and finishing the season with an extraordinary 57 - 5 -3 record.

Since beginning play together in 2017 as a 9U team, in their five seasons together, this Saints team has built an astounding record of 227 wins, 33 losses and 10 ties, for an impressive .873 winning percentage.