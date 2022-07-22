Advertisement
Sports

Rancho Santa Fe Attack U9 girls soccer team takes second place at tournament

The Rancho Santa Fe Attack U9 girls soccer team played exceptionally well in the Force Summer Clasico tournament held July 15-17. The team made it to the finals where they played the Oceanside Breakers team and finished second. The team is coached by Fernando Cuenca.

