RSF resident qualifies for 2022 Lacrosse World Series Championship

Harrison Jacobsen, 13, qualified with Team So Cal (13U) for the 2022 Lacrosse World Series Championship tournament. Team So Cal is made up of boys from Southern California who live within 100 miles of the team’s home field in Orange County.

Team So Cal competed at the West Region Qualifier in Mesa, Ariz., on April 23-24. The Lacrosse World Series invites the nation’s top boys lacrosse teams to compete in one of five US regional qualifiers. The top four teams from each region advance to the Championship Series at the Maryland SoccerPlex where they will play against the best teams from the other regions and a select group of international teams. The tournament will be played at the Maryland SoccerPlex on June 30 - July 3.

Harrison is an honor roll student at R. Roger Rowe School and member of Teen Volunteers in Action (TVIA) Chapter 3. He has been playing lacrosse for Rancho Santa Fe Eagles since kindergarten. Harrison is a multi-year San Diego Youth Lacrosse All-Star player. He also plays for RC Blues and West Coast Starz. His West Coast Starz team (2027) is ranked #1 in the nation by US Club Lacrosse; Harrison is a starting midfielder.

Notably, this is his second time playing in the Lacrosse World Series. He was one of the youngest players when he first played in 2021.