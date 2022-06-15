Rancho Santa Fe’s Jacob Brumm wins SoCal Pro Circuit championship

Rancho Santa Fe’s Jacob Brumm won a doubles title at the University of San Diego Open on June 11, the second week of the SoCal Pro Circuit, the International Tennis Federation World Tennis Tour’s new six-event series.

Brumm, 23, a former Torrey Pines High School standout, partnered with his past Baylor University teammate Tadeas Paroulek to rally back for a 0-6, 6-2, 11-9 (third-set tiebreaker) triumph over India’s Siddhant Banthia and Japan’s Yuta Kikuchi in the men’s doubles final at the University of San Diego (USD).

Jacob Brumm. (Lexie Wanninger/USTA SoCal)

It was the second overall ITF pro doubles title for Brumm, who won in Tunisia with USD’s August Holmgren in 2021. Brumm, who played the 2021-22 NCAA season at Baylor as a graduate student after four years of tennis and an astrophysics degree earned at UC Berkeley, garnered 15 ATP Tour ranking points and shared the $930 first-place prize with Paroulek.

