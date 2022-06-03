RSF Majors Little League champions
The Rancho Santa Fe Little League recently finished another fun season. RSF Dodgers (pictured) took the Majors Division championship. The AAA Division winners were the RSF Royals coached by Dave Clark. The AA Division winners were the RSF Angels coached by Glenn Griffin. Lastly, the Single A Division winners were RSF Red Sox coached by Keith Drouet.
Get the RSF Review weekly in your inbox
Latest news from Rancho Santa Fe every Thursday for free
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Rancho Santa Fe Review.