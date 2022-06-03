Advertisement
RSF Majors Little League champions

Top (l-r): Coach Brian Robbins, Chasen Robbins, Pierce Katchen, Max Flores, Cole Hamilton, Gunnar Quisling, Jack DeStefano, Coach Patrick Speer; Bottom (l-r): Asher Rosen, Benny Yonemitsu, Louie Rosso, Alex Renda, George Burnell, Greyden Speer, Seth Feldman
The Rancho Santa Fe Little League recently finished another fun season. RSF Dodgers (pictured) took the Majors Division championship. The AAA Division winners were the RSF Royals coached by Dave Clark. The AA Division winners were the RSF Angels coached by Glenn Griffin. Lastly, the Single A Division winners were RSF Red Sox coached by Keith Drouet.

