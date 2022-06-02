Rowe, Torrey Pines alum wins lacrosse title with Boston University

Rancho Santa Fe native Dane DeGoler was a starter on the Boston University lacrosse team that just won its first-ever Patriot League title. The No. 16 Terriers took down No. 14 Army West Point 14-10 at Nickerson Field on May 8.

The Boston University team also made its first-ever berth in the NCAA National Championship, falling to Princeton 12-7.

The DeGoler family celebrates the Terriors’ Patriot League title with Dane. (Courtesy)

DeGoler, a graduate of R. Roger Rowe School and Torrey Pines High School class of 2020, just finished his sophomore year in the Questrom Business School at Boston University. Along with his triplet brother Steele, he started playing lacrosse in first grade at Rowe. Both boys then played four years with the Falcons.

DeGoler is one of two Californians on the BU lacrosse team. He started 16 of the last 17 games at close defense and was second on the team in caused turnovers, only behind First Team All American Roy Meyers. BU’s defense was also ranked number one in caused turnovers and overall the number 17th ranked defense in the country.