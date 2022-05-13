San Diego Saints bring home another tournament championship

Rancho Santa Fe-based San Diego Saints 13U baseball team was back in action April 29-May 1 at the PG Super Regional tournament contested at Orange County’s Great Park. The Saints competed in the 13U Majors division against 17 other teams from throughout Southern California and beyond.

The Saints won their pool play games on Saturday, April 30, earning the 4th seed going to bracket play on Sunday, May 1. In their first playoff game facing a strong TC Titans team, the Saints overcame two costly errors early, when Tanner Brown hit a game-tying 3-run home run in the Saint’s last at bat, then winning in extra innings on Kyle Plasman’s walk-off single. The Saints won their semifinal game 4-1, before facing a talented MVP Hustle team in the final. Again, the Saints prevailed, winning 4-3 when Richie Moore struck out the final batter with the tying and winning runs in scoring position. With the win, the Saints earned their 7th tournament championship of the season.

Additionally, the Saints swept MVP honors for the tournament with Joshua Priest earning Most Valuable Hitter, Ryder Cielen, Most Valuable Pitcher, and Parker Reese as Team MVP.

The 13U Saints have been on a remarkable run of late, compiling a 44-3-3 record on the season, and earning 7 championships and a 2nd place finish in their eight tournament entries.