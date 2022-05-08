Senior Game celebrates history and sisterhood in local softball

The Senior Game celebrating the current seniors is usually played during the last home game of the season. So, why did Canyon Crest Academy choose to play their varsity softball Senior Game on Wednesday, April 27, with plenty of games left in the season? This year they wanted to not only celebrate their seniors but also their softball journey by sharing this special game with the players that they grew up playing with on the field during their many years of recreational seasons with North Shore Softball. That is why Canyon Crest Academy’s varsity softball team who this year moved up to Division II chose to share this special evening with Torrey Pines High School, a Division I Team.

This game wasn’t going to be about the scores on the score board it was to be dedicated to the sisterhood of softball. There were 31 out of the 35 players on the combined teams and 11 out of the 12 seniors that had played together for many years at North Shore. Not only had the players played together over the many years but the parents that sat in the bleachers at CCA that night had also spent many years cheering and being team parents together. A few of those special fans on both sides of the stands had spent many hours on the fields coaching players on both teams.

Canyon Crest Academy honored their six seniors who are part of the 2022 graduating class.

(Brigitte Patel

)

This was not only a celebration for the seniors but a reunion. Although the game celebrated the softball history shared by both teams, there was a special focus by Canyon Crest Academy who was honoring their six seniors: #10 Mason Usselman, #11 Claire Sefkow, #16 Gigi Travagline, #18 Whitney Spillane, #19 Amelia Petersen and #21 Pia Delouri who are part of the 2022 graduating class. Two players have committed to continue to play softball in college. Mason Usselman has accepted an offer to play at Dakota State and Claire Sefkow will be playing at Pomona.

The softball community thanks all the seniors and their families for so many fantastic years together and for inspiring so many of the younger players to find their passion in the sport. — News release