San Diego Section winter All-CIF teams
Top San Diego County athletes in basketball, wrestling, soccer and water polo
BOYS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year
Jurian Dixon, St. Augustine
A junior, Dixon averaged 22.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists in leading St. Augustine to the San Diego Section Open Division championship. In the title game against San Ysidro, he scored 21 points and had four rebounds. Playing on the road against Sierra Canyon in the Southern California Regionals, Dixon led a spirited Saints comeback that fell just short in an 80-74 loss. He had 27 points and seven rebounds in that game.
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Yr.
Jurian Dixon, St. Augustine, Jr.
Lawrence Rudolph, St. Augustine, So.
Devon Arlington, San Marcos, Sr.
Christian Brown, La Costa Canyon, Jr.
Martin Flores, San Ysidro, Sr.
Sebastian Medina, San Ysidro, Sr.
Otto Landrum, Torrey Pines, Sr.
Justin White, Mission Hills, Sr.
Jaden Lebel, Cathedral Catholic, Sr.
Jake Hall, Carlsbad, Fr.
SECOND TEAM
Name, School, Yr.
Camden McCormick, Francis Parker, Sr.
Angelo Gil, Mission Bay, Jr.
Ian de la Rosa, St. Augustine, So.
Jaden Matingou, St. Augustine, Jr.
Logan Huston, Torrey Pines, Sr.
Jayden White, Mission Hills, Sr.
Miguel Figueroa, San Ysidro, Sr.
Jaden Matusalem, Mt. Carmel, Sr.
Nicky Clotfelter, Bishop’s, Sr.
Cameron Marshall, Patrick Henry, Sr.
Coach of the Year: Jason Stewart, San Dieguito Academy
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year
Breya Cunningham, La Jolla Country Day
A junior, Cunningham averaged 18.4 points and 11.4 rebounds a game for the 25-3 Torreys, the San Diego Section Open Division champions. She had a season-high 37 points against St. Mary’s of Stockton and grabbed a season-high 16 rebounds against Gardena Serra and Corona Centennial. The 6-foot-4 Cunningham scored 15 points and had 13 rebounds in the San Diego Section Open Division title game against Mission Hills. She followed that with 20 points and 8 rebounds in a SoCal Regional win over Santa Ana Mater Dei and had 23 points and 13 rebounds in a loss to eventual state champion Chatsworth Sierra Canyon.
FIRST TEAM
Name, School, Yr.
Breya Cunningham, La Jolla Country Day, Jr.
Jada Williams, La Jolla Country Day, Jr.
Tajianna Roberts, La Jolla Country Day, So.
Angie Robles, Bishop’s, Sr.
Mahliya Wilson, Bonita Vista, So.
Ice Brady, Cathedral Catholic, Sr.
Izzy Navarro, Cathedral Catholic, Sr.
Jessica Grant, Mission Hills, Sr.
Kenna Ka, Mission Hills, Sr.
Jennifer Moreno, Mount Miguel, Jr.
SECOND TEAM
Name, School, Yr.
Sumayah Sugapong, La Jolla County Day, Jr.
Bailey Barnhard, Del Norte, So.
Madison Huhn, Carlsbad, Sr.
Aliyah Anderson, El Camino, Sr.
Renee Chong, Bishop’s, Sr.
Kyara Walter, Mission Hills, So.
Mariah Brown, Mission Hills, So.
Ixchel Rojo, Mount Miguel, Jr.
Alexa Cote, Westview, Jr.
Katlyn Buchanan-Lamb, Bonita Vista, Jr.
Coach of the Year: Terri Bamford, La Jolla Country Day
BOYS WRESTLING
Player of the Year
Noah Tolentino, Poway
The Oregon State-bound senior was the San Diego Section Masters Division champion at 145 pounds. He went on to place third in the State Meet, helping Poway to a second-place overall finish. Tolentino ended the year with a 30-5 record, 16 pins and 8 technical falls.
FIRST TEAM
Wt.: Name, School
106: Edwin Sierra, Poway
113: Jacob Jones, Rancho Bernardo
120: Billy Townson, Poway
126: Paul Kelly, Poway
132: Brock Bobzien, Poway
138: Johnny Lopez, Poway
145: Noah Tolentino, Poway
152: Laird Root, Poway
160: Angelo Posada, Poway
170: Lucas Condon, Poway
182: Mason Walsh, Carlsbad
195: Braden Pease, Poway
220: Adam Farha, Poway
285: Jamikel Lytle, Poway
SECOND TEAM
Wt.: Name, School
106: Abram Cline, Olympian
113: Elias Navida, Poway
120: RJ Villegas, Rancho Bernardo
126: Donovan Johnston, Holtville
132: Collin Guffey, Granite Hills
138: Brandon Eusebio, Rancho Bernardo
145: Santiago Luna, San Ysidro
152: Devhante Hayes, Mira Mesa
160: Ryan Badgett, Rancho Bernardo
170: Sunni Motas, Rancho Bernardo
182: Ben Bomberger, Poway
195: Robert Plant, Brawley
220: Mathias Sorenson, San Marcos
285: Christian Venegas, Montgomery
Coach of the Year: John Meyers, Poway
GIRLS WRESTLING
Player of the Year
Savannah Gomez, Brawley
A State Meet runner-up in 2021, Gomez took it step further this season, winning a state title at 137 pounds. Four of her five wins at the State Meet were by pins, those four coming in under 2 minutes total. She had a 4-0 win in the semifinals, and finished off the meet with a pin in 1:29 of the title match.
FIRST TEAM
Wt.: Name, School
103: Jaylee Cazares, Brawley
108: Karen Salais, Calexico
113: Lindsey Lopez, Mt. Carmel
118: Delarie Juarez, Brawley
123: Alejandra Valdiviezo, Poway
128: Lexie Lopez, Mt. Carmel
133: Kyla Pattillo, Mt. Miguel
139: Savannah Gomez, Brawley
145: Kyrra Young, Valley Center
152: Desiree Jones, Valley Center
162: Iris Diaz, Valley Center
172: Destiny Ware, San Marcos
191: Alexandria Perez, La Costa Canyon
237: Valeria Rocha, El Cajon Valley
SECOND TEAM
Wt.: Name, School
103: Hallie Fernandez, High Tech-San Diego
108: Xiomara Gallego, Poway
113: Iris Meona, Imperial
118: Helena Insko, Mt. Carmel
123: Kayla Edward, Rancho Buena Vista
128: Paige Beals, Ramona
133: Milana Sims, Mt. Carmel
139: Alina Solis, Olympian
145: Kyli Stanley, Granite Hills
152: Isabel Evans, Tri-City Christian
162: Yessenia Sanchez, Carlsbad
172: Foshay Mallard, Crawford
191: Myla Mora, Central Union
237: Angelina Leal, Olympian
Coach of the Year: Ray Leon, Brawley
GIRLS WATER POLO
Player of the Year
Maggie Johnson, Bishop’s
A back-to-back player of the year, Johnson led Bishop’s to its fourth straight San Diego Section Open Division championship. In her final 8 games, the USC-bound Johnson scored 18 goals, had 18 steals and drew seven ejections.
FIRST TEAM
Name, School
Maggie Johnson, Bishop’s
Alex Bonaguidi, Bishop’s
Julia Bonaguidi, Bishop’s
Deming Wyer, Bishop’s
Alex Scafidi, Bishop’s
Lulu Hirschfield, La Jolla
Hayley Spence, Carlsbad
Katie O’Laughlin, Grossmont
Sadie Henry, Helix
Mia McDonald, La Costa Canyon
SECOND TEAM
Name, School
Chiara Marmanillo, Bishop’s
Soyoon Park, Bishop’s
Raquel Burk, Grossmont
Roxy Hazuka, La Jolla
Michelle Cruteau, Coronado
Natalie DiMeo, La Jolla
Nalani Galindo, Poway
Revere Schmidt, Santa Fe Christian
Delaney Kuepper, La Costa Canyon
Riley Hull, Helix.
Coach of the Year: Danielle Cook, Grossmont
BOYS SOCCER
Player of the Year
Tanner Wrzeski, San Pasqual
A goalkeeper, the 6-foot-4 Wrzeski allowed just 22 goals for the 18-4-6 Eagles, a 0.76 goals-against average. A four-year starter, he was a captain of a team that won the San Diego Section Open Division championship, but lost 2-1 in overtime to Servite in the Southern California Division II championship game.
FIRST TEAM
Name, School
Tanner Wrzeski, San Pasqual
Alexis Aparicio, San Pasqual
Mateo Pacelli, Torrey Pines
Eli Zelkind, Torrey Pines
Cesar Hoover, Francis Parker
Santiago Gallego, St. Augustine
Issac Velazquez, Hoover
Anthony Wilson, Del Norte
Dylan Groeneweld, Coronado
Alexander Shields, Steele Canyon
Javier Camargo, Oceanside
Jack Gominiak, Eastlake
SECOND TEAM
Name, School
David Kotoyan, San Pasqual
Christian Quezada, Crawford
Robert Summerville, Santana
Jack Hunt, Coronado
Brandon Galvan, Calexico
Cole Friesen, Eastlake
Austin Moore, Steele Canyon
Cesar Bahena, Escondido
Wesley Hastings, Mission Vista
Christian Vigil, Carlsbad
Sammy Kanaan, Rancho Bernardo
Nilo Quanbeck, San Dieguito Academy
Coach of the Year: John Burson, San Pasqual
GIRLS SOCCER
Player of the Year
Gabrielle Prych, San Marcos
A junior, Prych scored just five goals as a sophomore. She more than tripled that this season with 16 goals, including seven game-winners for the San Diego Open Division champions. The Knights beat Point Loma on PKs in the title game with Prych making the first shot for San Marcos. The Knights lost to Temecula Valley in the Southern California Open Division title game.
FIRST TEAM
Name, School
Gabrielle Prych, San Marcos
Vanessa Linke, San Marcos
Ellie Davidson, Torrey Pines
Caitlin Wilson, Point Loma
Corrine Wilson, Point Loma
Samantha Bickerstaff, Sage Creek
Mackenzie Camara, Westview
Jada Gibson, Bonita Vista
Kelsey Branson, Cathedral Catholic
Ryan Cull, Del Norte
Sage Webb, Carlsbad
SECOND TEAM
Name, School
Madison Paolini, San Marcos
Erin Denney, Point Loma
Alexis Leath, West Hills
Aubrey Sterns, Monte Vista
Eva Wees, Eastlake
Riley McGrath, Coronado
Diana Mendoza, San Pasqual
Alexa Talamante, Chula Vista Learning Center
Juliana Laverdiere, Mount Miguel
Cierra Vega, Hilltop
Grace Trent, Maranatha Christian
