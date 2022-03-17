Advertisement
RSF Attack B12 Green team wins SoCal State Cup championship

RSF Attack Boys 2012 Green team
RSF Attack Boys 2012 Green team
(Marilee Pacelli)
The RSF Attack Boys 2012 Green soccer team members were recently crowned champions in the SoCal State Cup. The team, coached by Luca Pacelli, had a great season and capped it off by winning the Classic Cup and scoring 37 goals throughout the competition. Along the way they beat the San Diego Surf, Encinitas Express, and United SoCal.

