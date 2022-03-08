Local Princeton soccer player Lucy Rickerson named Scholar All American

Rancho Santa Fe native Lucy Rickerson recently earned United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America third-team honors. A senior at Princeton University, Rickerson was one of 40 players selected across all of Division I and was the only Ivy Leaguer recognized. She was also named first-team All-Ivy League for the second time, capping off four years of All-Ivy honors.

Part of two Ivy League championship teams and three NCAA tournament teams, Rickerson played defender in 65 games overall, making 61 starts and helping the team keep a season-long goals-against average below a goal a game in all four years of her career.

She served as a captain during the 2021 season, where the Tigers ended the year ranked #17 in the nation. Across the 18 games Rickerson played, Princeton allowed just 15 goals and turned in 10 shutouts.

Lucy Rickerson played youth soccer for Surf. (Stuart Rickerson)

A politics major, Rickerson grew up in Rancho Santa Fe and attended R. Roger Rowe School. She played in the Rancho Santa Fe Little League and was the only girl in the majors division until she aged out. In eighth grade, she transferred to The Bishop’s School, where she graduated high school.

During her youth soccer career, she co-captained her Surf Soccer Club team, which had an impressive five-year run at the national level. More than 20 players from that team earned scholarships to Division 1 colleges to play soccer all around the country including UC San Diego, Stanford, Texas, Montana, Washington State, Georgetown, North Carolina State, USC and Santa Clara.

Three teams the Surf athletes played on, including Rickserson’s, won national collegiate championships and now about five young women are playing professionally in the U.S. and in Europe. One of them, Torrey Pines High graduate Catarina Macario, has even has made appearances in international matches with the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

Rickerson is the daughter of Stuart and Nancy Rickerson, both Princeton alumni.

