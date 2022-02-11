San Diego Saints win TCS Winter Challenge baseball tournament
Rancho Santa Fe-based San Diego Saints 13U baseball team returned to action last weekend by winning the 2022 TCS Winter Challenge tournament. The tournament included 5 age divisions (9 through 14) and was played on fields in Poway, Santee and Lakeside. The Saints, competing against a 10-team field in the 13U division, went undefeated over the weekend, earning their fourth tournament championship of the season
Although better known as a strong hitting club, the Saints pitchers were the highlight of the Winter Challenge tournament: Ryder C delivered the win in the Saint’s first playoff game by throwing 6 innings and striking out 7 batters. Jose P earned the save in that game, then he registered 8 strikeouts to secure the win in the championship game. But the highlight of the weekend was a no-hitter thrown by Tanner B in a Saturday pool play game. At one point, Tanner struck out 11 consecutive batters, and recorded 15 strikeouts in all.
The Saints next tournament play will be over President’s weekend.
