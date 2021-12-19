San Diego Section Fall All-CIF Teams

Football teams chosen by coaches and media. Other teams chosen by coaches. Profiles by John Maffei.

Offensive Player of the Year

Lucky Sutton, Cathedral Catholic

Sutton finished a sensational senior season with 31 carries for 241 yards and a TD, leading the Dons over Folsom for a CIF State Division 1-AA championship. He led the state with 2,628 yards on 232 carries and 35 TDs in 13 games. He averaged 11.3 yards a carry and had 100 or more yards rushing in 12 games, including a career best 442 yards and 6 TDs against Orange Lutheran in the Southern California championship game. He signed a National Letter of Intent to play at San Diego State.

Defensive Player of the Year

Tre Edwards, Mater Dei Catholic

A junior, Edwards is one of the biggest hitters in the country from his linebacker spot. He finished the season with 81 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and six sacks. The Crusaders finished the season 13-0, beating Modesto Central Catholic 34-25 to win the CIF State 2-AA championship. The Mater Dei Catholic defense allowed just 115 points in 13 games.

First team offense

Pos. Name, SchoolYr.

QB Jax Leatherwood, Scripps Ranch Jr.

QB Dominic Nankil, Mater Dei Catholic Jr.

QB Julian Sayin, Carlsbad So.

QB Savigon Yokley, El Capitan Sr.

RB Elijaih Lux, Patrick Henry Sr.

RB Lucky Sutton, Cathedral Catholic Sr.

RB Christian Washington, Helix Sr.

WR Nathan Acevedo, Lincoln Sr.

WR Conor Lawlor, Scripps Ranch Jr.

TE Gabriel Lutz, Ramona Sr.

OL Erik Cole, Cathedral Catholic Sr.

OL Ruben Garcia, Scripps Ranch Sr.

OL Jonah Rodriguez, Madison Jr.

OL Tanner Vielguth, Granite Hills Sr.

OL Jonah Zimmerman, Oceanside Sr.

Second team offense

Pos. Name, School Yr.

QB Samuel Cooper, University City Jr.

QB Clash Orsborn, Mission Bay Sr.

RB Frankie Franchina, R. Bernardo Sr.

RB Major Givens, Steele Canyon Jr.

RB Roderick Robinson, Lincoln Jr.

WR Josh Davis, Carlsbad Sr.

WR Jerry McClure, Mater Dei Catholic Jr.

WR Matt Moore, Carlsbad Sr.

WR Makai Smith, La Jolla Sr.

TE Zach Marshall, Santa Fe Christian Jr.

OL Sam Alligood, La Jolla Country Day Sr.

OL Ben Eyer, Mission Hills Sr.

OL Logan Hicks, Steele Canyon Sr.

OL Nathan Lesher, Torrey Pines Sr.

OL Danny Lopez, Mater Dei Catholic Sr.

First team defense

Pos. Name, School Yr.

DL Zach Burton, Granite Hills Sr.

DL Gracen Halton, St. Augustine Sr.

DL Mackavelli Malotumau, El Camino Sr.

DL Jaxson Moi, Cathedral Catholic Sr.

DL Zach Rowell, Torrey Pines Sr.

DL Trey White, Eastlake Sr.

LB Tre Edwards, Mater Dei Catholic Jr.

LB Anthony Ferrelli, Carlsbad Sr.

LB Jayden Letua, Mission Hills Sr.

LB Tanoai Letuli, Cathedral Catholic Sr.

LB Jayden Virgin, Mt. Carmel Sr.

DB Adrien Chargualaf, Steele Canyon Jr.

DB Jayden Cortell, Eastlake Sr.

DB Jahlil Florence, Lincoln Sr.

DB Jalil Tucker, Lincoln Sr.

Second team defense

Pos. Name, School Yr.

DL Skylar Briggs, La Costa Canyon Sr.

DL Peter Eyabi, Mission Hills Sr.

DL Joey Hiner, Mater Dei Catholic Sr.

DL Kendall Williams, Lincoln Sr.

LB Victory Johnson, Cathedral Catholic Jr.

LB Jayden Kendricks, Eastlake Sr.

LB Justin Stearns, St. Augustine Sr.

LB James Tivao, Madison So.

LB Braden Wilson, West Hills Jr.

DB Skylar Cook, Central Union Jr.

DB Taejon Evans, Mira Mesa Sr.

DB Wyatt Gardner, Torrey Pines Sr.

DB Omar Hammond, Patrick Henry Sr.

DB Xavier Van, Helix Sr.

DB Chris Williams, Francis Parker Jr.

Kicker of the Year: Joey Cheek, Cathedral Catholic, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Marlon Gardinera, Scripps Ranch

GIRLS TENNIS

Seeded second in the San Diego Section Individual Tournament, the freshman upset No. 1 seeded Kaila Barksdale of Westview, 6-2, 6-2 in the section finals. Ahn is ranked No. 9 in Southern California and No. 68 in the country in Girls 16s.

First team

Name, School Yr.

Alyssa Ahn, Torrey Pines Fr.

Kaila Barksdale, Westview Sr.

Elina Shalaev, Canyon Crest Academy Jr.

Natalia Mochernak, Torrey Pines So.

Leticia Bazua, Vincent Memorial Jr.

Maddie Piao, La Jolla Country Day Sr.

Amani Shah, Del Norte Sr.

Hannah Lov-Truong, Canyon Hills Fr.

Carolyna Fowler, Canyon Crest Academy Sr.

Asha Gidwani, Canyon Crest Academy Sr.

Chaeyule Kang, Canyon Crest Academy Fr.

Coach of the Year: None chosen

BOYS WATER POLO

Player of the Year

Marton Szatmary, Cathedral Catholic

Szatmary capped a big senior season by scoring 3 goals against Bishop’s, leading Cathedral Catholic to an 11-8 win and the San Diego Section Open Division championship.

Bennett Axline, Cathedral Catholic Sr.

Jack Hightower, Cathedral Catholic Sr.

Aiden Day, Cathedral Catholic Sr.

Garrett Johnson, Bishop’s Sr.

Gavin Olson, La Jolla Sr.

Mark Stone, Bishop’s Sr.

Chase Landa, Bishop’s Jr.

Oliver Price, Bishop’s Jr.

Finn Bugelli, La Jolla, Jr.

Second team

Name, School, Yr.

Kiefer Black, La Jolla Jr.

Max Stone, Bishop’s Sr.

Luke Peabody, Bishop’s So.

Justin Stone, Bishop’s So.

Maddox Garrahy, Cathedral Catholic Jr.

Mason Merritt, Vista Jr.

Sammy Chiu, Grossmont Sr.

Ryan Munch, Valhalla Jr.

Justin Kam, Canyon Crest Academy Jr.

Jack Hilinski, Coronado Sr.

Coach of the Year: Doug Peabody, Bishop’s

GIRLS GOLF

Player of the Year

Meghan Royal, Carlsbad

The San Diego Section individual champion, Royal shot a 64-73 — 137 at the La Costa Canyon Resort to capture the title by 5 strokes, leading the Lancers to a team championship. She also shot a 4-under 69 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena to finish second in the Southern California Regionals. She shot a 1-over 72 in the State Championship at Poppy Hills. She has signed to play at Arkansas.

First team

Name, School Yr.

Meghan Royal, Carlsbad Sr.

Jasmine Leovao, El Camino Sr.

Janae Leovao, El Camino Sr.

Lucy Yuan, Bishop’s So.

Andee Avery, Carlsbad Jr.

Jasmine Kahler, Carlsbad Jr.

Summer Schafer, Rancho Bernardo Fr.

Taylor Riley, Point Loma Sr.

Charlotte Cantonis, La Jolla Fr.

Annika Yturralde, Steele Canyon Sr.

Second team

Name, School Yr.

Sofina Firouzi, Canyon Crest Academy So.

Rodaylin Mina, Maranatha Christian Jr.

Sehee Sim, Torrey Pines Fr.

Ashley Ding, La Jolla Country Day Fr.

Kiana Glossner, Scripps Ranch Jr.

Tiffany Lin, Carlsbad Jr.

Sofia Gomez-Inowe, Mater Dei Catholic So.

Sade Jackson, Mater Dei Catholic Sr.

Casey Yu, Rancho Bernardo Sr.

Carissa Freeman, Grossmont Sr.

Coach of the Year: Brook Brand, Carlsbad

FIELD HOCKEY

Player of the Year

Mia Clark, Canyon Hills

A verbal commit to Stanford, Clark was the MVP of the Canyon Hills Tournament. A team captain, she is rated as a Top 100 Player to Watch by Max Field Hockey.

First team

Name, School Yr.

Mia Clark, Canyon Hills Jr.

Philine Klas, Torrey Pines Sr.

Morgan Kallmann, Poway Sr.

Kelsey McGrattan, Scripps Ranch Sr.

Alyson Turfler, Scripps Ranch Sr.

Smilla Klas, Torrey Pines Jr.

Kiara Polifka, Canyon Hills Sr.

Hayden Ma, Canyon Crest Academy Sr.

Cara Bettencourt, Rancho Buena Vista Sr.

Kylee Del Monte, Scripps Ranch Jr.

Sabine Knott, La Jolla Sr.

Second team

Name, School Yr.

Lauren Stehly, Valley Center Jr.

Andie Gately, Canyon Crest Academy Sr.

Tori Fraser, Scripps Ranch Sr.

Hannah Dunfee, Canyon Hills Jr.

Regina Luna, Bonita Vista Sr.

Stella Neville, Helix Sr.

Hannah Schreckengau, San Marcos Jr.

Riley Blemker, Scripps Ranch Sr.

Lilian Mahoney, La Costa Canyon Jr.

Venassa Orlina-Mincey, Canyon Hills Jr.

Ella Rodgers, San Marcos Sr.

Coaches of the Year: Laurie Berger, Canyon Hills and Jane Morrill, Scripps Ranch

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year

Julia Blyashov, Cathedral Catholic

The leader of Cathedral Catholic’s San Diego Section Open Division championship team, Blyashov had 12 kills, 4 aces and a block in the title match against La Costa Canyon. On a team that went 36-5, she had 139 kills, 19 blocks and 82 digs.

First team

Name, School Yr.

Julia Blyashov, Cathedral Catholic Jr.

Ryleigh Patterson, Cathedral Catholic Jr.

Gala Trubint, Scripps Ranch Sr.

Brooklyn Burns, Torrey Pines Sr.

Malia Gementera, Eastlake Sr.

Jaiden Jager, La Costa Canyon Sr.

Eva Rohrbach, La Costa Canyon Jr.

Rylee Schulz, Carlsbad Sr.

Ensley Alden, San Marcos Sr.

Brynne Faltinsky, Bishop’s Sr.

Second team

Name, School Yr.

Sydney Bold, Bishop’s Jr.

Kapiolani Coleman, Cathedral Catholic Jr.

Faith Tyson, Cathedral Catholic Sr.

Hanna Flannery, Torrey Pines Sr.

Abigail Macalaguim, Eastlake Sr.

Livi Narancich, San Marcos Sr.

London Haberfield, La Costa Canyon Sr.

Auburn Tomkinson, Carlsbad Jr.

Keelan Williams, Rancho Bernardo Sr.

Ximena Cordero, Otay Ranch So.

Libero of the Year: Anna Pringle, Cathedral Catholic, Sr.

Coach of the Year: Jiliana Conn, Cathedral Catholic

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Player of the Year

Kenan Pala, Francis Parker

One of the top runners in the country, Pala is committed to Yale. He was the San Diego Section Division IV champion, but ran the top time of the day over the 2.96-mile Morley Field course. A week later, he won the State Division IV Championship, running the second-fastest time of the day over the 3.1-mile Woodward Park course in Fresno. After the high school season, he finished second in the West Regionals at Mt. SAC and was second in the Eastbay Nationals over 3.1 miles at Balboa Park.

First team

Name, School Yr.

Kenan Pala, Francis Parker Sr.

Bryce Gilmore, Sage Creek Sr.

Mark Trammell, Santa Fe Christian Sr.

Alex Bobowski, Santa Fe Christian Sr.

Jacob Niednagel, La Costa Canyon Jr.

Jimmy Byland, Hilltop Sr.

Preston Bowlds, Patrick Henry Sr.

Tommy Bell, Mt Carmel Jr.

Carlos Alvarez, San Marcos Sr.

Omar Reyes, El Camino So.

Second team

Name, School Yr.

Micah Sanchez, Liberty Charter Jr.

Alexandre Leroy, Westview Sr.

Ian Rosen, Grossmont Jr.

Manuel Correia, Point Loma Jr.

Nathan Osborn, High Tech San Diego Sr.

James Brumley, Patrick Henry Sr.

Owen Conner, Mt. Carmel Sr.

Blake Levy, Cathedral Catholic Sr.

William Wines, Southwest-San Diego Sr.

Gael McClain Martinez, University City Jr.

Coach of the Year: Ross Bartell, Grossmont

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Player of the Year

Stormy Wallace, Sage Creek

The Section D-IV champ, Wallace covered the 2.96-mile Morley Field course in 17:20.9. She came back the next week to finish fourth in the state in Division IV, running 17:34.0 over 3.1 miles at Woodward Park in Fresno.

First team

Name, School Yr.

Stormy Wallace, Sage Creek Sr.

Jacey Farmer, Rancho Bernardo Sr.

McCall Dame, El Camino Jr.

Scarlett Taylor, Torrey Pines So.

Mackenzie Rogers, Poway Sr.

Annika Salz, Torrey Pines Sr.

Revere Schmidt, Santa Fe Christian Jr.

Emily Russo, Del Norte Fr.

Sophie Compton, Point Loma Sr.

Madeline Cramer, Bishop’s Jr.

Second team

Name, School Yr.

Mallory Asis, Mira Mesa Jr.

Kyra Compton, La Costa Canyon Sr.

Trinity Dixon, San Marcos Sr.

Kirra Fisk, La Jolla So.

Emma George, Torrey Pines Jr.

Alexandria Peña, Cathedral Catholic So.

Audra Sutherland, Rancho Bernardo Jr.

Tessa Buswell, Poway So.

Hannah Riggins, Del Norte Jr.

Bethany Mapes, Liberty Charter Sr.

Coach of the Year: Dan Geiger, Cathedral Catholic