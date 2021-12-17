Advertisement
RSF Attack B03 Academy team wins 2021 SD Surf College Cup Championship

The RSF Attack B03 Academy team were 2021 SD Surf College Cup Champions at the tournament over the Thanksgiving weekend. The team won all three games that weekend, beating Sparta United (ranked third nationally), Real Salt Lake and Santa Barbara Soccer Club. The Attack team is currently playing in the SOCAL Discovery League and is tied for fifth place.

