RSF-based San Diego Saints 13U baseball team wins third championship

Rancho Santa Fe-based San Diego Saints 13U baseball team won the NCS XDS tournament recently, earning their third championship of four tournaments on the season.

The tournament was held in Orange County and the 13U division featured 12 other teams from across Southern California. The Saints were undefeated in pool play, earning the 2nd seed going into championship play. In the Gold bracket semifinal, the Saints beat the 3rd seed, a talented JGB team from Fontana, Calif., behind the strong pitching of Jose P who struck out 11 batters in 5 innings, and a 3-run home run by Kyle P. In the tournament final, the Saints again benefited from outstanding pitching and timely hitting, with Ryder C throwing a complete game, striking out 10 batters in 6 innings, and a 340-foot home run from Camden N, resulting in a 12-3 win over Cali National.

The 13U Saints will now break from tournament play until the new year.