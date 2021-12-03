A division win for RSF Tennis Club’s Women’s Team

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club’s Women’s “B” team won its division in the Fall Tennis Competitors league, besting eight other North County teams. Each week the team fielded four lines of doubles players. Matches were played for the best two out of three sets with regular scoring.

Winning team member and RSF Tennis Club Board Member Jill Ruzich remarked, “I’m so proud of our team! We’ve all been working really hard on our games with help and guidance from the club’s excellent coaching staff. I’m confident we can continue our winning ways when the new season starts in January.”

Club member and team player Cynthia Hudson added, “I think our team won because we always have a great time on the courts and we all play well with each other. We are a cohesive and fun-loving group. The tennis club is one of the best amenities in RSF. It’s an exciting way to meet competitive people, a great way to get exercise and socialize. Between the amazing Ranch school (R. Roger Rowe), the RSF Tennis Club, and the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund, RSF has given me the opportunity to build a meaningful community.”

The Rancho Santa Fe Tennis Club offers a number of clinics and tennis teams for women’s, men’s, and mixed doubles play, providing opportunities for players ranging from beginners interested in learning the sport to longtime aficionados. RSF Tennis is currently building its roster for Winter (January start) league play. Call the club at (858) 756-4459 with questions about membership.