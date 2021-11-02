Advertisement
Sports

Torrey Pines takes the surfboard with win over rival LCC

The Torrey Pines football team celebrates with the surfboard.
(Anna Scipione)
By Karen Billing
Del Mar Times
The Torrey Pines Falcons football team won the surfboard in the annual Beach Bowl against rival La Costa Canyon on a foggy Friday night, Oct. 29. The Falcons beat the Mavericks 29-13, led by junior quarterback Remi Baere and junior running back Alex Taylor, who rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Senior running back Wyatt Gardner had two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing.

The Falcons defense came up with big stops including an interception by senior Ryan Flather and a fumble recovery in the red zone.

Wyatt Gardner had receiving and rushing touchdowns in the game.
(Anna Scipione)

The Falcons are now 6-3 on the season and will play Carlsbad on Friday, Nov. 12 in the first round of the Open Division playoffs.

Karen Billing

