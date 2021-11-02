Torrey Pines takes the surfboard with win over rival LCC
The Torrey Pines Falcons football team won the surfboard in the annual Beach Bowl against rival La Costa Canyon on a foggy Friday night, Oct. 29. The Falcons beat the Mavericks 29-13, led by junior quarterback Remi Baere and junior running back Alex Taylor, who rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown.
Senior running back Wyatt Gardner had two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing.
The Falcons defense came up with big stops including an interception by senior Ryan Flather and a fumble recovery in the red zone.
The Falcons are now 6-3 on the season and will play Carlsbad on Friday, Nov. 12 in the first round of the Open Division playoffs.
