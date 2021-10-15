RSF Saints 11U and 13U baseball teams win tournament championships

Rancho Santa Fe-based San Diego Saints baseball returned to action this month after the summer break, with the 11U and 13U teams winning championships in the inaugural tournaments of their seasons.

The 11U Saints team won the Grand Slam 4 Mitchell Tournament 11U Division held on Sept. 25 and 26 at Mission Sports Park in San Marcos. Hosted by the Mitchell Thorp Foundation, the tournament supports the Foundation’s mission to support families whose children suffer from life-threatening illnesses, diseases and disorders, by providing financial, emotional and resource support to their desperate situation.

The 13U Saints traveled to Surprise, Ariz., for their first tournament of their season, competing with 15 other top-level teams in the Perfect Game Fall National Championship tournament. The Saints were undefeated in pool play, earning one of the four berths in the Championship bracket, where they won both their games to finish as tournament champions.

Saints 11U (l-r): Jack Blanton, Grayden Jackel, AJ Siaton, Winston Wanner, Caden Walton, Brenden Nguyen, Zed Hornby, Micah Fudge, Chase Koeppen, Dylan Hood, Kai Nguyen

(Courtesy)

San Diego Saints youth baseball is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, founded in 2011 by former MLB player Mike Sweeney, with a vision to “use the greatest game ever played to share the greatest story ever told!” The Saints teams are based in Rancho Santa Fe, and play home games at Richardson field in RSF. For the 2021-2022 season, the Saints will field teams in the 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 15U divisions.