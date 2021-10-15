Bridges 2021 Renaissance and Chianti Classic Champions
The Bridges 2021 Renaissance and Chianti Classic Champions were recently crowned after golf competition and fun shared between Bridges members and their guests.
The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe thanks its members and their guests for participating in the long-awaited return of both The Chianti Classic, held Sept. 30-Oct. 2, and Renaissance Tournament, held Sept. 8-10, as well as its entire Bridges Team, whose dedication and hard work contributed to these successful events.
Below are the results from the competitions:
Renaissance Women’s Member-Guest Tournament:
Renaissance Champions: Jill Carter and Catherine Rose
Da Vinci Flight Winners: Jo Johnson and Stephanie Luttrell
Michelangelo Flight Winners: Peggy Guy and Jacque Robanser
Donatello Flight Winners: Paula Eggleston and Debbie Wakabayashi
2021 Chianti Classic Champions: Oscar Maria & Tyler Schulte
Del Drago Flight: Eric Smith & Joe Rathburn
Del Onda Flight: Kim Eggleston & Dan Floit
Del Selva Flight: Jeff Drawdy & Dean McAthie
Del Leocorno Flight: Gary Levine & Josh Satin
Del Nicchio Flight: Aaron Hasnain & Will Ater
Del Torre Flight: Kyle Markstein & Brent Peterson
Del Pantera Flight: Patrick Lane & Austin Richter
Del Aquilla Flight: Lawrence Amaturo & Neil Foster
Del Oca Flight: Earl Beutler & Kiptyn Locke
Del Giraffa Flight: Ryan Simkin & Murray Simkin
Del Lupa Flight: Michael Akavan & Randy Hanna
