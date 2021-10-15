The Bridges 2021 Renaissance and Chianti Classic Champions were recently crowned after golf competition and fun shared between Bridges members and their guests.

The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe thanks its members and their guests for participating in the long-awaited return of both The Chianti Classic, held Sept. 30-Oct. 2, and Renaissance Tournament, held Sept. 8-10, as well as its entire Bridges Team, whose dedication and hard work contributed to these successful events.

(The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe)

Below are the results from the competitions:

Renaissance Women’s Member-Guest Tournament:

Renaissance Champions: Jill Carter and Catherine Rose

Da Vinci Flight Winners: Jo Johnson and Stephanie Luttrell

Michelangelo Flight Winners: Peggy Guy and Jacque Robanser

Donatello Flight Winners: Paula Eggleston and Debbie Wakabayashi

2021 Chianti Classic Champions: Oscar Maria & Tyler Schulte

Del Drago Flight: Eric Smith & Joe Rathburn

Del Onda Flight: Kim Eggleston & Dan Floit

Del Selva Flight: Jeff Drawdy & Dean McAthie

Del Leocorno Flight: Gary Levine & Josh Satin

Del Nicchio Flight: Aaron Hasnain & Will Ater

Del Torre Flight: Kyle Markstein & Brent Peterson

Del Pantera Flight: Patrick Lane & Austin Richter

Del Aquilla Flight: Lawrence Amaturo & Neil Foster

Del Oca Flight: Earl Beutler & Kiptyn Locke

Del Giraffa Flight: Ryan Simkin & Murray Simkin

Del Lupa Flight: Michael Akavan & Randy Hanna