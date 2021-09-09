Winners crowned at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe Club Championships

The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe Club Championships recently concluded, and champions for each division have been crowned. Competition among the participating membership was intense, but only a few rose above the rest to claim their titles as champions for the 2021 season:

Women’s Gross Champion: Joni Wexler

Women’s Net Champion: Paula Eggleston

Men’s Gross Champion: Ryan Eibner

Men’s Net Champion: Stephen MacMillan

Match Play Gross Champion: Ryan Eibner

Match Play Net Champion: Ryan Renner

Legends Gross Champion: John Eyler

Legends Net Champion: Larry Guy

Senior Gross Champion: Roberto Lebrija

Senior Net Champion: John Eyler