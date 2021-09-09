Winners crowned at The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe Club Championships
The Bridges at Rancho Santa Fe Club Championships recently concluded, and champions for each division have been crowned. Competition among the participating membership was intense, but only a few rose above the rest to claim their titles as champions for the 2021 season:
Women’s Gross Champion: Joni Wexler
Women’s Net Champion: Paula Eggleston
Men’s Gross Champion: Ryan Eibner
Men’s Net Champion: Stephen MacMillan
Match Play Gross Champion: Ryan Eibner
Match Play Net Champion: Ryan Renner
Legends Gross Champion: John Eyler
Legends Net Champion: Larry Guy
Senior Gross Champion: Roberto Lebrija
Senior Net Champion: John Eyler
